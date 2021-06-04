Get revved up for the All Car Rally!

BELLE FOURCHE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 33rd annual Center of the Nation All Car was canceled, and the organization instead held a cruise and drive in movie. And this year, the format will mirror last.
The All Car Rally, held every year over Father’s Day weekend, typically features cars from more than a dozen different categories and over 60 years of auto history held at Belle Fourche’s Herrmann Park.
Sam Silacci, the president of the All Car Rally, has been attending the event since he first moved to the Hills from Sonoma County, Calif., 20-some years ago.
“As a car enthusiast myself I want to keep this tradition going and hopefully bring the younger generation out and get them involved as well,” Silacci said.
Due to concerns about having a venue for the annual event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Silacci said that the board decided to mirror last year’s format and hold a cruise.
“It worked out great (last year),” he said, adding that the 2020 cruise included approximately 100 cars.
The plan for those interested in participating is to meet at Hersrud’s of Belle Fourche and select a designated route to enjoy an approximately two-hour cruise through the Hills area, finishing up back at Hersrud’s. Then, at nightfall, a drive-in movie will be shown at Hersrud’s.
Silacci invited car enthusiasts and community members to come and enjoy a laid-back summer event.
“It’s just kind of a good time to chill out and talk to some of the people that you met over the years at the car show,” he said. “It’s just … a more relaxed environment. You can show up with anything you drive, whether it’s your daily driver or a custom car.”
The cruise will be held June 19. People wishing to participate can follow the event and get more details at the Center of the Nation All Car Rally Facebook page.
