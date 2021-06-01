Get ready to get down downtown!

SPEARFISH — The weekly summer celebration will be back in town beginning June 4, bigger and better than ever, with a full docket of fun, food, and entertainment.
Nathan Hoogshagen, executive director of the Spearfish Downtown Business Association said in addition to the 600 block of Main Street between Illinois and Hudson streets being blocked off for the event, the 700 block between Jackson and Illinois will get in on the fun this year as well.
“We are going to have that entire block dedicated to pickle ball, spike ball, and corn hole,” he said.
The band stage will still be set up at the intersection of Illinois and Main streets due to infrastructure and power requirements.
Hoogshagen said there had been requests form the businesses on that part of Main Street to expand the block party to their doorsteps for years.
“It brings a lot of opportunity for business to those businesses that are on either side of what we close for Downtown Friday Nights,” He said. “I think all of those businesses are going to be really happy that we have stuff going on. I think it should be a pretty cool environment, too, with Redwater and the brewery and those folks and having corn hole kind of right out their front door.”
Hoogshagen said quite a few vendors will be returning this year such as Hotties Hot Dogs, and fan favorite Sweeto Burrito.
“We do have a couple of retail vendors this year as well that will have some jewelry and other things they’ll be offering as well,” he said.
Another new addition to the festivities will be a battle if the bands competition in which attendees will vote for their two favorite entrees on the night of June 18, then select a grand prize winner during the finale on Aug. 20.
“The winner of the whole thing is going to get to play a show at the Loud American, we’re trying to get some recording time somewhere in a recording studio in Rapid for them, and then we’re going to have a little prize package that includes a guitar and some other stuff,” Hoogshagen explained.
“It should be pretty big this year,” Hoogshagen said. “We’re trying to kind of hit back now that we’re back to full steam again and kind of get back in to normal and really have some cool stuff we’re adding.”
Vendors open at 5:30 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m.
The full list of scheduled stage performances includes: Brendon Jones, on June 4; 32 Below, on June 11; Battle of the Bands, on June 18; Dirty Word, on June 25; Dr. Ridley, July 2; Booz N Tuna, on July 9; Camp Comfort, on July 16; Slamabama, on July 23; Nate Bosford, on July 30; Eskimo Brothers, on Aug. 6; Brittnee Kellogg, on Aug. 13; Battle of the Bands finale, on Aug. 20; and Judd Hoos, on Aug. 27.
For more information, or to sign up for the battle of the bands completion visit Downtown Friday Nights on Facebook.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.