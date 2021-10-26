Get ready to get Deadweird

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s annual Halloween bash - Deadweird - is set for Friday and Saturday.
Halloween goers will swarm the streets of Deadwood as thousands of people will dress in their spooktacular best.
The festivities kick off Friday with the eighth annual Monster Ball at the Saloon No.10 from 6-10 p.m. The Monster Ball includes live music by The Cowardly Lions, dancing and prizes. Participants for both nights must be 21 or older.
Saturday, the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel will host the annual Deadweird Costume Contest. With more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, this event summons the most elaborate costumes in South Dakota and the region. Prizes will be awarded for the top three places in singles/duos and best groups, along with most creative, best theme, creepiest, funniest, sexiest and best couple. Entrants register for the contest from 6-9 p.m. in Outlaw Square. Judging will take place in the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel from 6-9:00 p.m. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel.
This event is an open container weekend, event cups will be allowed in designated areas from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
2021 Deadweird Event Schedule
Friday
6-10 p.m.: Monster Ball, People’s Choice Costume Contest, Dancing & FUN! Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. at Saloon No. 10. Must be 21 or older.
Saturday
3-5 p.m.: Trunk or Treat. Enjoy family-friendly trick or treating outdoors at the Days of ’76 Event Complex – All are welcome. Treats will be served from trunks of vehicles.
6-10 p.m.: Costume contest at the Historic Franklin. Must be 21 or older.
