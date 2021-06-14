Get ready for Wild Bill Days

DEADWOOD — Following a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, Wild Bill Days is back in the saddle this weekend, featuring more free fun and entertainment than ever.
Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Lee Harstad said Wild Bill Days is back with an even bigger bang this year.
“This was an event that we had to cancel altogether in 2020 due to the pandemic, and things are gearing up for a tremendous event in 2021,” Harstad said. “All of the crowd favorites will be in full force including Dock Dogs, gold panning, the Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic, Classic Car Auction, Wild Deadwood Reads and the Midnight Cowboy Run, and of course loads of free entertainment.”
New this year is even more free entertainment.
“We are kicking things off this year with a free concert on Thursday at Outlaw Square, and the free concerts continue on the Main Street Stage Friday and Saturday,” Harstad said. “We’ll also roll out two Jumbotrons to show the live music, one at Outlaw Square and one on Main Street.”
Thursday’s kick-off concert features Arch Allies: America’s Premier Tribute Show. Headlining the free Main Street concerts at approximately 8 p.m. both nights are Ronnie Milsap Friday and Jo Dee Messina Saturday.
Harstad said if recent visitation to Deadwood is any indication, this could be one of the largest Wild Bill Days crowds ever. “We’re certainly seeing good visitation throughout town, and that should bode well for a big crowd this weekend. There’s also a pent-up demand for live music, and we’ll be putting music on fine display too. Main Street Deadwood will transform into one of the best concert venues around this weekend, and we’ll be celebrating Wild Bill with around 10,000 people each day on our historic Main Street,” he added. “We’re celebrating the life and times of Wild Bill Hickok. Wild Bill continues to be a big draw for Deadwood visitors, and although his time in Deadwood was short, his legacy does not disappoint our millions of visitors annually.”
Like all chamber events, the goal is to bring people to town and provide an economic boon to local businesses.
“We choose high-end entertainment and activities, and that helps fill our hotel rooms, casinos, restaurants, saloons and gets people in the doors of our retail shops,” Harstad said. “Wild Bill Days jump starts our summer season in a number of ways.”
The biggest question chamber personnel field this time of year in regard to Wild Bill Days is a burning one regarding entertainment.
“We get a lot of questions as to when people can put their chairs out on Main Street,” Harstad said. “That’s always a difficult question to answer. Things could change due to concert set-up, but a good rule of thumb for Wild Bill Days is chairs can be set up on Main Street after 8 a.m. on Friday from the dance area immediately in front of the stage to Lee Street and after 10 a.m. on Lee Street to Deadwood Street. On Saturday, chairs can be set after 5 a.m. from the dance area to Lee Street and after 9 a.m. from Lee to Deadwood Street. Again, this can change, but this is a general guideline.”
Rounding out the weekend’s entertainment is the National Dock Dogs Competition on Main Street, as well as gold panning and sluicing, both during the day Friday and Saturday, as well as a wide variety of events at Outlaw Square.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.