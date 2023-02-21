186848797

Big Winter Plow

Click to purchase this photo benoitb

NORTHERN HILLS — Bundle up guys and gals, it’s about to get a little snippy and snowy this week.

Meteorologist Kyle Carstens, from the National Weather Service Rapid City said the Northern Black Hills area will see some white and feel some wind for the next few days before it starts to warm up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.