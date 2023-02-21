Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
NORTHERN HILLS — Bundle up guys and gals, it’s about to get a little snippy and snowy this week.
Meteorologist Kyle Carstens, from the National Weather Service Rapid City said the Northern Black Hills area will see some white and feel some wind for the next few days before it starts to warm up.
This morning, Carstens said the snow would be picking up after tapering off Monday night, and will continue through Wednesday night.
“The heaviest snow is going to come (tonight) through Wednesday. Kind of a prolonged period of heavier snow.” Carstens said. “Could be 12 to 15 inches, maybe some locally higher amounts.”
Temperatures will cool down this week, starting at 30F this morning, and dropping down to upper 20s.
The high on Wednesday and Thursday will both be right around 0F.
“Wednesday morning we’ll be looking at temperatures right around 15 below for an air temperature. And, wind chill values will be … around 30, 35 below zero.” Carstens said.
Snow is said to end early Thursday morning, with cold temperature’s and wind chills remaining. Wind chills will be around -20F all the way to Friday.
“The good news is that the cold is kind of short lived, and we’ll see high temperatures probably right up around 30 by Saturday and maybe, even, some areas will be close to 40 on Sunday.” Carstens said. “Should be a good weekend for outdoor activity for those who like fresh powder.”
Bundle up, stay warm, and ski on, or stay home wrapped up in a blanket.
