Get ready for Festival in the Park July 15-17

SPEARFISH — Preparations are heating up for the 44th annual Festival in the Park, to be held July 15-17 in Spearfish City Park. The event receives over 20,000 visitors each year and has become one of the largest outdoor arts and music festivals in the upper Midwest. Hosted every summer by the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, the festival has grown to accommodate nearly 180 vendors, offering visitors food and fine arts, as well as live entertainment.
All vendor and entertainer applicants are subject to a juried process to ensure quality, diversity, and originality. “We work very hard to provide quality products that will appeal to shoppers,” says Kelly Myers, coordinator of the 2022 event. “Our first requirement is that all items must be either entirely hand-crafted or altered in a way that makes them unique to the artist. We are so excited about the variety of offerings this year. We’ll have everything from pet products to fine art and food products on hand, created by artisans from every end of the US.”
As well as fine arts and crafts, festival-goers are treated to a tempting array of foods throughout the weekend. Over 20 different varieties of culinary booths will be available at this year’s event. In addition, the Watering Hole refreshment garden provides adult beverages and three days of live music. “It’s a perfect weekend in Spearfish City Park,” says Myers.
This year’s festival will also include a new feature: a children’s circus. Throughout the weekend, artists and performers will be on hand with aerial demonstrations and stilt-walking, as well as conducting activities like juggling for beginners and cartooning lessons. Face painting and balloon art will also be available throughout the event.
Myers emphasized that Festival in the Park is only possible through the support of the City of Spearfish, service organizations, and community volunteers. “This is definitely a group effort,” she says, “and we are so grateful to everyone who helps out. You can’t host an event of this size for over four decades without the support of an entire community! Our partners help in every way possible, from selling wristbands and setting up the park to assisting the vendors with their load-in process. We truly couldn’t do it without them.”
The community is reminded that, during these three days, no pets are allowed in the park per city ordinance. No pet sitting is available.
July 15 is the Matthews fundraising night, where, for the price of a $5 wristband, visitors can gain early entry into the festival from 4-10 p.m. While enjoying the cool of the evening, these attendees are the first to preview and buy from favorite vendors, as well as enjoy live music by Jason Dea West in the Watering Hole with openers Oxford Comma from Sioux Falls, and local musician, Adda Boyd.
“The wristband is a great way to support the arts in Spearfish. The festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Matthews,” said Myers. “The proceeds from wristband sales are used year-round at the Matthews to help provide free programming like artist workshops, author talks and the very popular Bellman Brown Bag series.”
Wristbands can be purchased in advance from the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, Visit Spearfish, Killian’s, and the Matthews Art Gallery. Children 10 and younger are free with a paid adult.
2022 Festival vendor hours:
July 15 ($5 wristband night): 4-8 p.m.
July 16: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As in previous years, Prairie Hills Transit will provide shuttle service to and from the festival. The parking area for this service is located at Spearfish High School. The shuttle service is free to the public. Prairie Hills Transit will pick up at the high school parking lot on the hour and half hour — dropping off at the park 15 minutes later.
A full schedule of events can be found on the Matthews website at matthewsopera.com/festival-in-the-park. For more information about this, or upcoming events at the Matthews, call (605) 642-7973 or stop into the Matthews gallery at 612 N.Main St., in Spearfish.
Festival in the Park Entertainment Lineup
July 15
4-5:30 p.m.- Adda Boyd
6-7:30 p.m.- Oxford Comma
8-10 p.m.- Jason Dea West
July 17
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Cottonwood Boys
1-2:30 p.m.- Flat 5
3-4:30 p.m.- Lucas Olson
5-7 p.m.- Humbletown
July 18
11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - Lang Termes
