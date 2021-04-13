Get out and vote!

SPEARFISH — Polls are open until 7 p.m. today for 12 races in the Black Hills Pioneer coverage area. There are 36 people on the ballot running for: Spearfish City Council Ward 2, Spearfish School Board, Whitewood City Council Ward 3, Lead City Commission, Lead-Deadwood School Board, Belle Fourche Mayor, Belle Fourche City Council Wards 1, 2, and 3, Belle Fourche School Board, Newell Mayor, and Summerset Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer will publish the results in Wednesday’s Pioneer.
