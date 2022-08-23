DEADWOOD — Throw-back concerts and cars and will combine to transform Deadwood into a vintage vibe this week, as thousands get it in gear for Kool Deadwood Nites Wednesday through Sunday.
When it comes to a big boost for local businesses, Kool Deadwood Nites is definitely at the top.
“The Rally fills up the town, for sure, but Kool Deadwood Nites has more of a lasting effect on town, with attendees staying in town and enjoying all that Deadwood has to offer, as well as the surrounding communities,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “We will have very high occupancy rates in our hotels and our businesses will be hopping. After more than 30 years of hosting this event, we have a large core group of regulars and plenty of new faces mixed in as well. It’s an event that appeals to all ages, and we offer something for everyone.”
And for 2022, that trend continues upward.
“We’ve had more than 400 cars pre-register, and this is a record number,” said Harstad. “Last year we had more than 800 cars register for the event, and I anticipate us topping that this year. The category with the most entries is typically Muscle Car, but with 800-plus cars entered, all of the categories are generously represented.”
While not all cool cars that beat the streets during Kool Deadwood Nites enter the classic car contest, many do to compete for leader of the pack and must be a ’73 or older to register.
“All registered cars are meticulously evaluated by our group of judges. This takes place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon at the Deadwood Event Center & Rodeo Grounds,” Harstad said. “It’s a great place to see all of the cars in one spot. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. “
That said, there are a number of categories in which owners can win first through third place trophies.
“We also award several Judge’s Honorable Mention awards, a Ron Meis Memorial award and several Best of Show awards,” Harstad said. “In addition to bragging rights, each Best of Show winner receives a leather letterman jacket and custom patch corresponding to their Best of Show category. Among the Best of Show winners, the most desirable prize is Judge’s Choice. That’s the number-one car of the year and it will be featured on next year’s Kool Deadwood Nites commemorative posters and t-shirts.”
Free concerts are definitely a big draw for Deadwood’s summer send-off event, with the Surfin’ Safari Band putting Kool Deadwood Nites into gear 6:30 Wed. at Outlaw Square, the Grass Roots kicking things into overdrive 8 p.m. Thursday evening on the Historic Main Street stage, followed by 8 p.m. Fri. night headliners Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles,” and Saturday wraps up with Revisiting Creedence, which continues the Creedence Clearwater Revival legacy, followed by headliner Million Dollar Reunion, which celebrates the music created at Sun Studio in Memphis Tennessee.
“As you can imagine, we receive plenty of comments after our events are complete, as to what was good and what wasn’t,” Harstad said. “We listen to the comments and try to shape our entertainment line-ups to appease as many attendees as possible. The ‘kool’ music of yesteryear remains the top requested. Many of the bands of that era are no longer bands or simply are unable to tour, so we try to match the music as best we can. With a mix of original artists and top-of-the-line tribute bands, we believe we have checked off many of the requests we receive.”
If there is one thing Harstad would like to communicate about the event, it’s this.
“Kool Deadwood Nites is Deadwood’s biggest event, and along with that comes traffic,” he said. “We ask for your patience, and if possible, please use the free parking and shuttle parking service located at Akela Spa, one mile north of Deadwood on Highway 14a.”
New this year, all Kool Deadwood Nites attendees will be able to ride the Deadwood Trolley at no charge.
“This year, thanks to the Department of Highway Safety and our BID 8 properties, all trolley rides are free Wednesday to Sunday,” Harstad said. “You can get on and off the trolley as much as you’d like. This will be a great service to everyone attending the event.”
Other attendance-worthy events include the People’s Choice Awards & Voting taking place 4-9 p.m. Thursday, as part of the 14th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites Sock Hop. The Sock Hop includes a live DJ and games at the History & Information Center Parking Lot.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday featuring the Kid & Nic Show. Ronnie Riptide and the Rip Tones take the Kool Deadwood Nites stage at 6:15 p.m. Friday and Revisiting Creedence at 6:15 p.m. Saturday
The Classic Car parade from Ferguson Field down Historic Main Street begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by the 10 a.m. Show ‘ Shine on Historic Main Street.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.