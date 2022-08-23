Get it in gear for Kool Deadwood Nites

Upward of 800 official car registrations are expected to break records this year during the 28th annual Kool Deadwood Nites celebration in Deadwood. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Throw-back concerts and cars and will combine to transform Deadwood into a vintage vibe this week, as thousands get it in gear for Kool Deadwood Nites Wednesday through Sunday.

When it comes to a big boost for local businesses, Kool Deadwood Nites is definitely at the top.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.