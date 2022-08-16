SPEARFISH — Dozens of folks turned out to show their love for the Spearfish Creek Sunday. After a fun jaunt along the water to pick up trash it was a celebration of all the things that make Spearfish’s creek and watershed unique. Buoyancy lessons, fly fishing demonstrations, and a close up look at some of the squirmy invertebrates that call the creek home were all on the agenda as kids and adults enjoyed learning about the wonders of the waters.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
(0) comments
