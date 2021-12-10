FOUR CORNERS, Wyo. — “Children will not remember you for the Christmas gift you provided, but for the fun times they were able to experience with you entertaining and playing with them.”
So says Steve A. Anderson, author of Get A Clue – Treasures Beyond the Christmas Tree, a book he self-published in October, especially written for those that don’t have a clue and need a gift that keeps on giving.
“With all the worries on your mind, it’s important to remind ourselves that we should celebrate the Christmas season and not just endure it,” Anderson said.
The idea for the book arose from the Anderson family’s own tradition of the last gift on Christmas morning being a unique gift arrived at via a treasure hunt that allowed for even non-family members to participate.
“I wrote clues and we tied a monetary or a something unique gift as their last gift after they opened their presents and the kids really enjoyed it, so we’ve been doing a treasure hunt for the last gift for the last 25 years. I finally looked at my wife and said, ‘You know, how about I write a book about this treasure hunt idea for Christmas?’” Anderson said. “She said, ‘That’s a real good idea.’”
For those looking to introduce a new holiday tradition or institute a new Christmas morning ritual, the book delivers, and the best part is, amidst Anderson’s penned pages, the work is all done for readers.
Get A Clue – Treasures Beyond the Christmas Tree, contains over 220 clues to select from 18 common household location suggestions to choose age-appropriate brainteasers for guests.
“If they want to spend extra time, rather than just opening presents and be done, putting batteries in toys and stuff, we found that the children really enjoy doing a treasure hunt,” Anderson said. “In the end, you spend about an hour to two hours extra time with your children or your guests, participating in this treasure hunt.”
Anderson recommends using around four clues to make the magic last a little bit longer.
“It takes each participants around 20 to 30 minutes to solve one of the clues. They look from one clue to the next and when they get the fourth clue, they’ll discover, usually we have a treasure box, a jewelry box, and there’s a monetary gift in there,” Anderson said.
“For the little ones, we would put a little piece of candy in a Ziplock bag with the first clue and put it on the mantle above the stockings. For the adult, you might put the clue on a wine glass or a beer bottle, or a soda can for their first clue. It gets the little kids a little more excited if you give them some candy or Cheez-Its or Goldfish or something like that.”
Other treasure box content suggestions include gift cards, even jewelry.
The book also contains a few personal short stories and points to ponder.
“Time is something we sacrifice every day and something that never waits on you, yet we certainly take it for granted,” Anderson said. “Let’s treasure the time together this holiday season by breaking bread with those that matter most, and then share in a little added time together while getting a clue.”
Anderson has also written The Alternate Compass – A Craft Course On An Ironhorse. He grew up in Rapid City, graduated from Rapid City Central High School and then Black Hills State University. He also had a brief coaching stint at the South Dakota School of Mines before he and his wife relocated to Kansas for 36 years, working in large transport aviation. Steve & his wife, Lea, both enjoy the roads and paths less traveled, with most of Steve’s time now spent enjoying the scenic outdoors, with his dog Sturgis.
Get A Clue – Treasures Beyond the Christmas Tree is currently available locally at Good Earth Natural Foods in Spearfish, Cheyenne Crossing in Lead, Office Emporium in Belle Fourche, Decker’s in Newcastle, Wyo., and online at Amazon.
