SPEARFISH — The High Plains Western Heritage Center hosted Gary Mule Deer Sunday.
Historian, author, educator, and playwright Paul Higbee, introduced Mule Deer to the audience.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
Higbee said that Mule Deer shared a stage with Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra in 1981, and Sinatra asked to say a few words to him after the show.
“This is what Frank Sinatra said, this was all, it speaks for itself, ‘You’re a very interesting young man.’” Higbee said as the audience laughed along. “No one’s gonna deny that.”
This is the first time Mule Deer’s performed in Spearfish since 2019, with Mule Deer saying that working in his hometown is nerve wracking to him.
“I go out in front of 4,500 people a night at the (Grand Ole) Opry, two nights a week, and not even blink. But, I come out, perform for 150 people, and I know half of them in the audience.” Mule Deer said. “It’s harder.”
Mule Deer has had 61 concerts so far this year, including his concert in Spearfish, and has plans for eight more. He’ll close out the year on Dec. 31 with The Malpass Brothers in Shipshewana, Ind.
Sunday afternoon, Mule Deer was fighting a sore throat during the show, forcing him to skip a few songs he had planned.
On a call with him the next day, he said that he had been laying in bed all day, trying to feel better, and wasn’t sure exactly what he had.
“I’m not sure what it is, but it’s a bad cough, it’s bronchitis but I haven’t had the temperature.” Mule Deer said. “Who knows. Maybe I’m just worn out for a while, that should be it.”
Mule Deer has been performing for 62 years, and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“I think the reason I’ve been doing it this long, I think I’m the only person out there, at this age, doing what I’m doing.” He said. “Of course, now, it’s starting to catch up with me a little more often than it used to.”
When it comes to playing in Spearfish again, Mule Deer isn’t sure when the next time will be.
“The only time I work around here is at the Heritage Center, because the theater’s named after my dad.” Mule Deer said.
