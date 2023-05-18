By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Gary Mule Deer has reached a milestone in his career once again.
On April 25, the South Dakota Hall of Fame announced Mule Deer as the newest inductee for arts and entertainment. Mule Deer along with nine other people whose “life works have helped shape South Dakota and our nation for a better tomorrow,” make up the Inductee Class for 2023.
“Everything happened to me this year, I can’t believe it,” Mule Deer said. “I’m getting a lot of crap for it from my golf buddies, going like, ‘what’s next? Mount Rushmore?’”
Earlier this year, Mule Deer became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and has been working on a documentary, ‘Show Business is My Life and I Can’t Prove It,’ that’s set to be released on certain streaming services in September.
“I tell people I wish this would’ve happened in my 40s, they said, ‘it did, you just weren’t paying attention,’” said Mule Deer.
Mule Deer was born in Deadwood, and moved to Spearfish when he was 1.
“My first year running away from home, it was 1956, and I ran away to Yellowstone … I met a guitar player up there, we started fooling around and doing stuff, you know, playing guitar and me singing … and then (I) came back here (Spearfish),” Mule Deer said.
He was 16 at the time.
Mule Deer attended Black Hills State University when it was still coined the Black Hills Teachers College, and considered himself a ‘seven-year freshman’ who only had one ‘A’ in seven years — in archery. He worked many jobs while in college
“I was a bartender and a wrangler and a fishing guide … (I) tried everything I could. The last job was with a partner, digging graves at the cemetery in the middle of the winter up here,” Mule Deer said. “And that’s when I thought, I better get serious about this guitar thing, so I took one guitar lesson, learned four chords, and about 10 Johnny Cash songs and a couple of Buddy Holly songs, and started playing the Buffalo Bar.”
Mule Deer said his first foray into comedy was at the Buffalo Bar, when he messed up on his guitar.
“My first night working with me and my guitar at the Buffalo Bar in Deadwood, South Dakota, I went into my first song, and I made a mistake. I missed a chord, and all eight people in the audience who had been ignoring me up to that time, stopped drinking and talking, looked up at me, so I just told a joke. Which is the first joke I ever wrote. And they all laughed, and then they went back to talking and drinking and ignoring me again. So all that night, I just didn’t have to worry much about my guitar playing, I wasn’t very good. And I would just stop and tell a joke now and then, and that’s pretty much how I got started,” Mule Deer said.
He then started a folk group with friend Dennis Ryder, and won a college talent show. The first prize was a trip to Denver, Colo. Mule Deer went out to Colorado, and then eventually hitchhiked to California.
When he first got out to California, Mule Deer lied and told a guy he could play the bass guitar in order to get a spot in a band.
“I got out there and he was horrified, the group was horrified, and so, they dumped me off at another folk club. Luckily, there was a cook there that knew me from Denver (Colo.),” Mule Deer said. “When I walked in, the host was John Deutschendorf, he wasn’t John Denver yet … Steve Martin was the magician … him and his banjo, he had a magic act. The Carpenters were 12 and 13 years old and had to sit with their mom out in the alley, in the car, between sets because the place sold beer.
Mule Deer got a job at the club checking ID’s at the door, and soon after, Michael Martin Murphy was leaving New Society and they were holding auditions at the club.
“When it came time, I did something really silly. Randy Sparks was sitting on his throne in the back, auditioning people to fill in for Michael Martin Murphy. And so I did this silly thing, I said, ‘I’m from South Dakota, my first time here in California, I was out checking ID’s at the door, I saw a guy and a girl get into an argument, and she got mad she stabbed him in the hand with her fingernail file, and then just took off,’ and I said, ‘this is really a lot,’ and I pulled my hand up and I had it wrapped and bandaged,” Mule Deer said. “Well the girl from the ticket stand gave me some lipstick, and I put it on (my hand), and for some reason Randy Sparks had thought that was the funniest thing he’d ever seen.”
Mule Deer got the gig, and saw his career in entertainment really start to take off.
“So suddenly, being two days in California, I’m in a group on RCA-Victor Records, we’re going to be on TV in two weeks, we’re gonna be hosting the Miss Universe pageant in Miami, (Fla.), and we’re gonna record at RCA-Victor Records,” Mule Deer said.
Around that time, Mule Deer switched his name from Gary Miller to what everyone knows him as today.
“I was chemically enhanced in Santa Monica, Calif., and I was the only one old enough to drive the bus. So at night, we’d go through Utah and Arizona and New Mexico, and I would be driving the bus, and I had a spotlight on it, and all of a sudden the bus would be stopped, everybody’s waking up, ‘what are you doing?’ I said, ‘spotlighting mule deer,’ because that was my thing. I grew up hunting here (Spearfish) until I left,” Mule Deer said. “And I would just spot mule deer all the time, and one of the bass players, who later became Waylon Jennings bass player, Shermon Hay started calling me Mule Deer, and as soon as he did, everybody else called me Mule Deer. And from then on I was.”
Mule Deer’s band broke up at the same time and place Denny Flannigan’s band broke up in the early 70s, causing them to form the duo ‘Mule Deer and Moondog Medicine Show,’ which got them on television for five years, and opening for big bands at the time.
“We were opening for Rock n’ Roll bands. We started off opening for, we were in the first Doobie Brothers tour opening for them. And then we were doing it with groups like The Guess Who from Canada, and WAR, which was a big group back then,” said Mule Deer “And The Beach Boys, all these people we were opening for, until … anyway, we did an awful lot of stuff.”
In 1980, Mule Deer met his wife Nita back home in Spearfish. Nita’s mom hired Mule Deer to be the entertainment for the Festival in the Park that year.
“She (Nita) was back visiting her parents, and we happened to meet that night at the park pavilion. And I went up to get my check, and this woman was standing there by this guy, and I said, ‘who are you?’ (I) turned to Nita, said, ‘who are you?’ The guy handed me my check, pulled it back and said, ‘that’s my daughter,’” said Mule Deer.
The couple has been together ever since.
In 1994, Mule Deer and Nita moved back to Spearfish, making it their official home base.
“I thought coming back here, Spearfish, I kinda thought, ‘oh, I won’t be working much anymore, but I’m gonna come back for awhile,’ suddenly, I’m working more than ever. Flying out all the time,” Mule Deer said. “I became busier than I’d ever been, and working out of Spearfish.”
Mule Deer was nominated to be a part of the South Dakota Hall of Fame by Executive Director of the High Plains Western Heritage Center Karla Scovell, and local historian Paul Higbee.
“Paul (Higbee) and I are both very aware of Gary’s (Mule Deer) contributions to South Dakota. I mean, he put South Dakota on the map with a flair for many decades, through his work nationally, and internationally on the cruise,” Scovell said. “What people don’t know about him are his fundraising capabilities and generosity. He has put on shows for Black Hills State, for Artemis House, for us. We’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofits here in South Dakota over the years with him performing at no charge.”
Mule Deer is also an avid golfer, participating in many celebrity tournaments, where he has donated his winnings to numerous charities and ventures in South Dakota.
“He definitely should be in the South Dakota Hall of Fame for all he has done for our state,” Scovell said.
Gary Mule Deer, and the rest of the Class of 2023 inductees will be celebrated at the honors ceremony Sept. 8-9 in Chamberlain/Oacoma.
