Gary Mule Deer back at the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Spearfish’s Gary Mule Deer returned to the Grand Ole Opry in May and again last week and for one more performance today.
He performed along with Vince Gill, Carly Pearce, Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station, Riders In The Sky, Maggie Rose, Leslie Jordan, and the legendary Charlie McCoy. On May 21, Gill, who headlined, brought Mule Deer back on stage to close the show with his rendition of Folsom Prison Blues, with Gill on guitar and backed by the great Opry band.
Mule Deer is looking forward to returning to appear on the Opry again for one week every month.
“It’s great to be back on the road and on stage with audiences again,” said Mule Deer. “As you know, 2020 was a tough year for the entertainment business, as well as for everyone.”
During the pandemic, the Opry operated at quarter capacity. It is now back up to its full-capacity performances.
