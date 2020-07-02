Gardening program helps teach kids about sustainable living

LEAD — Helping kids grow a garden of vegetables that will be used for lunch and dinner meals is one of the best summer activities Becky Bowker can think of for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.
Bowker, who is the director of the local club, said that is exactly what she has been doing with the kids this summer. Each day they walk down to the community garden space at the end of Miners Avenue, to tend the garden. The kids are responsible for weeding and watering the two plots that include cucumbers, spinach, lettuce and carrots.
“We couldn’t do anything when I first got the kids back,” Bowker said. “So we thought this would be a good activity. We have a little bit of everything, and it’s all kind of a mess because I just let them go.”
Bowker said the kids were more interested in planting the seeds she had, rather than the sprouts that she started in the greenhouse near the Handley Center building. They enjoy watering the plants more than weeding, but for the most part the kids are responding well to gardening.
“I thought it would be cool for them to plant something in the garden that we can then pick and make stew or something at the club,” Bowker said. “I think it’s important for the kids to learn how to be self sufficient.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood has been keeping the kids busy with their summer program. Since reopening June 8, Bowker said they have been caring for about 25 kids, with slots for 15 more. The kids are on a strict schedule that includes check in between 7:30-10 a.m., with breakfast, cartoons and playtime. On Mondays they do crafts; on Tuesdays they talk about safe choices and how to handle emotions; on Wednesdays they have science activities, and on Thursdays the kids learn how to cook simple recipes that they can make at home. Fridays are the designated movie day. In the middle of all that, Bowker said the kids frequently walk down to the park, where staff use sanitizer to spray the equipment so the kids can play.
A reading program, that rewards kids for reading for 20 minutes a day, has also been implemented. For every 20 minutes the kids read they get a star, and when they earn five stars they receive a prize.
“They’ve been responding really great to that,” Bowker said.
For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood Summer program call 584-1113.
