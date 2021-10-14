Garbage pickup and branch disposal in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Following the recent winter storm, the City of Spearfish has the following updates about garbage routes and branch disposal:
Garbage routes – Crews are currently working to clear residential streets, and solid waste department personnel are assisting with the snow removal efforts, which has delayed garbage schedules. Residents on the Wednesday or Thursday garbage route should place their receptacles out on Friday for pickup, if possible. If the receptacle is not emptied on Friday, please place it out again on Monday.
Branch disposal – Residents can take branches to the former McLaughlin Sawmill property off of Colorado Boulevard (west of Maitland Road). The entrance off of Colorado Boulevard will be marked, as well as the areas for branch disposal.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.