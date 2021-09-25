Gaming revenue continues to rally in August

DEADWOOD — Sturgis wasn’t the only thing that rallied in August. So did Deadwood gaming numbers.
According to statistics released Thursday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood saw a 19% increase for the month, further bolstering a 45% increase for the year.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in August dropped roughly $142.5 million in machines and on tables and just over $1 billion, year to date, for a 45% increase compared to August 2020 and a 45% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $13.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in August.
Of that, 9%, or $1.2 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“August’s outstanding revenue performance continues to build on the story of 2021 as a record-breaking year for Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “With the successful launch of sports wagering recently, Deadwood should continue its strong performance.”
Under the handle comparison category, in August, table games had a handle of $9.2 million and slot machines had a handle of $132.3 million. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $62.4 million, nearly a 60% increase compared to 2020 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $945 million, a 44% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been just over $1 billion, up 45% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,495 slot machines accounted for roughly $133.2 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $121 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of $12.3 million for the slot category in August. The two largest contributors were 2,004 penny machines, with $100.1 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9.2 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 208 dollar machines, with roughly $13 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $1 million in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 90 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $9.2 million in August and an estimated statistical win of $1.6 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $4.3 million and a statistical win of $667,557 with an 84% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $678,641, a statistical win of $136,012, and an 80% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $432,747, a statistical win of $74,534, and an 83% payout to players.
27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of roughly $3 million, a statistical win of $610,046, and a 79% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,300,435 in “free-play” for the month of August.
