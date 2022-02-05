Gaming commission approves two new sports wagering service providers

PIERRE — Two new sports wagering service providers received temporary business license approvals Wednesday during a special meeting of the South Dakota Commission on Gaming via conference call.
Commission Deputy Executive Secretary Mark Heltzel, who is head of the Enforcement Division, presented the licensees for consideration to the Gaming Commission and recommended temporary business license approval for Dakota Gaming Group, Inc. DBA BetKota, and Rushmore Gaming, LLC DBA Bet Rushmore and that each be approved for a sports wagering providers license and a route operator’s license for one year or until the Commission makes a final determination on the application.
“Nothing derogatory has been found in the investigation that would prevent licensure,” Heltzel said of each entity.
Also approved were four individual licenses for Garret Gross, Basil Hofer, Gregory Anderson, and Jason Baskin as Directors associated with Dakota Gaming Group, Inc.
“We received applications, along with the application fee for a Sports Wagering Services Provider license from Dakota Gaming Group, Inc. DBA BetKota,” Helzel said in a memorandum to the commission. “This is a start-up sports wagering business that is owned by four investors, all have gone through the background process. Their intention at this time is to operate a sports book window and kiosk in an existing casino in Deadwood.”
Information provided to the commission by Special Agent Brian Swets indicates Gross is a self-employed entrepreneur and the president of BetKota and has never held a gaming license before.
Hofer is the vice president of BetKota and has been involved in the sports betting industry since 2003, has been licensed in Iowa and Nevada, and is a current support licensee in South Dakota. Hofer has had no prior discipline in any jurisdiction.
Anderson is a self-employed land developer and home builder. He has been in the land development or construction business since 1988 and has never held a gaming license.
Baskin is a medical sales territory manager and has been in the medical sales industry since 2002. He has never held a gaming license before.
Individual licenses were also approved for Ryan Karst, Gary King, Jared Miller, Terry Schmidt, and Eldon Swingler as directors associated with Rushmore Gaming, LLC.
“We received applications, along with the application fee for a Sports Wagering Services Provider license from Rushmore Gaming, LLC DBA Bet Rushmore,” Heltzel said in a separate memorandum to the SDCOG. “This is a start-up sports wagering business that is owned by five investors, all have gone through the background process. Their intention at this time is to place kiosks in an existing casino in Deadwood.”
Karst is the owner of over 16% of Elevated LLC, which owns Rushmore Gaming, LLC DBA Bet Rushmore, which was originally filed in South Dakota in 2020. Karst has never held a gaming license, but is seeking licensure in the state of Iowa, as well as South Dakota, to operate this new sports wagering company.
King is the sole owner of GK, LLC, which owns more than 33% of Elevated, LLC. King has never held a gaming license.
Miller is the owner of over 16% of Elevated, LLC and has never held a gaming license.
Schmidt is the owner of more than 16% of Elevated, LLC and has never held a gaming license, but is seeking licensure in the state of Iowa, as well.
Swingler is the owner of over 16% of Elevated, LLC, has never held a gaming license, and is seeking licensure in the state of Iowa, as well South Dakota.
SDCOG Chairperson Karen Wagner asked Heltzel to explain the timeline associated with the temporary licensure approvals.
“There’s not an immediate start, since we approved this, is there?” Wagner said.
Heltzel said that is correct.
“We still need to work through all the internal controls. We need to work through staffing issues, and then, ultimately, we’ll have to come down and do an inspection on the system and make sure surveillance is all set up,” Heltzel said. “So there are still things ahead of us to accomplish.”
Susan Christian, executive secretary of the state gaming commission, said she just wanted to make sure the operators understood they could not start tomorrow.
“They can’t start until everything is done and we give them the OK,” Christian said.
