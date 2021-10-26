Game on in Deadwood, as gaming handle up 14.4% in September

DEADWOOD — It’s game on in Deadwood, as sports wagering kicked off Sept. 9 and with three weeks of sports betting action on the books. The new casino offering contributed $443,365 to the gaming coffers, with four properties reporting revenue, a statistical win of $71,319 and an average payout to players of 84%.
According to statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood saw more than a 14% increase for the month, further bolstering a 40% increase for the year.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in September dropped roughly $155.3 million in machines and on tables and $1.2 billion, year to date, for a 14.35% increase compared to September 2020 and a 40% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $13.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in September.
Of that, 9%, or $1.2 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Deadwood’s sports bettors wagered 92% of their total wagers on the NFL and NCAA football.
“Deadwood’s sports wagering debut of just four properties, and 22 days in September is a great start,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “With more properties coming on board before the end of the year, and our sports wagering catalogue proposed expansion in December, we see exciting opportunities in 2022 for sports wagering.”
Under the handle comparison category, in September, table games had a handle of $7.1 million, slot machines had a handle of $147.7 million, and sports wagering had a debut in the category with $443,365. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $70 million, nearly a 52% increase compared to 2020 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $1.1 billion, a 39% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been roughly $1.2 billion, up 40% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,535 slot machines accounted for roughly $147.7 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $135 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of $13 million for the slot category in September. The two largest contributors were 2,041 penny machines, with $114 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $10.2 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 207 dollar machines, with roughly $13 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $1 million in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 91 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.1 million in September and an estimated statistical win of $1.4 million, with an average payout to players of 80%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 40 tables, reporting a drop of $3.1 million and a statistical win of $505,274 with an 84% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $459,680, a statistical win of $118,473, and a 74% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $293,347, a statistical win of $80,075, and a 73% payout to players.
28 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.4 million, a statistical win of $583,017, and a 76% payout to players.
With only four casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $443,365 for September, an estimated statistical win of $71,319 and an average payout to players of 84%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL football, with a handle of $277,014, a statistical win of $74,645, and a 73% payout to players. NCAA football handle came in second, with a handle of $131,348, a statistical loss of $6,750, and an average payout to players of 105%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in September was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $31,841, a statistical win of $1,268, and an average payout to players of 96%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,518,627 in “free-play” for the month of September.
