ST. ONGE — A fallen Marine was laid to rest Friday afternoon at the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge.
Cpl. Seth Dean Rasmuson, 21, from Buffalo, Wyo., was one of five Marines killed in a training accident June 8 when the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, in which he was a crew chief, crashed near the California/Arizona border.
Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, on Feb. 22, 2001, to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Rasmuson moved to Buffalo, Wyo., with his family in September 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his dad, brothers, and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey.
Rasmuson knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Rasmuson graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor crew chief after another 15 months of training; including survival, evade, resist, and escape (SERE) training in Maine.
On May 18, 2020, Seth married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Avery Burtenshaw. Avery was Seth’s rock during his military career; always supporting him, encouraging him, and being an incredible mother to their sweet son, Reed James Rasmuson, who was born in October 2021. Seth’s first duty station was at Camp Pendleton where he and Avery began their married lives together. He reported to the Purple Foxes, Marine Air Group 39 starting his career as an Osprey crew chief. He was deployed in April 2021 for six months to the Middle East, earning his combat wings while serving in Saudi Arabia and Djibouti. Seth is survived by his wife, Avery (Burtenshaw) Rasmuson; son, Reed Rasmuson; parents, Curtis and Jennifer (Whatley) Rasmuson; brothers, Blaine (Emma), Trevor, Ryan, and Cole Rasmuson; dearest friend Augie T. Wagner; nieces, Ava and Hazel Rasmuson; grandfathers, Dean Rasmuson and Loyd Whatley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marlene (Hansen) Rasmuson and Viola N. (Gilbert) Whatley.
Donations in Seth’s memory may be made to the Seth Rasmuson Memorial, a fund set up for his son Reed’s education in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
