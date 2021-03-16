Fundraiser to benefit Josh Larson Saturday

SPEARFISH — On the evening of Jan. 4, a regular trip to Terry Peak changed Josh Larson’s life forever.
The 33-year old Spearfish man, well known throughout the Northern Hills area for his wit, humor, photography talent, and hard work ethic, was found injured and delirious as he wandered around the slopes. Terry Peak ski patrol acted immediately after finding him, and he was transported to the emergency room in Deadwood, and later taken by LifeFlight to Rapid City, where he would spend nearly two weeks in the hospital.
Though the details surrounding Larson’s snowboarding accident that left him with a severe brain injury remain unclear, the mounting medical bills and loss of income due to ongoing recovery are a harsh reality for him and his family. On Saturday, from 5-9 p.m., Larson’s friends and family will try to help with those costs with a fundraiser that will be held at Crow Peak Brewing.
Emily Larson, who is helping with the fundraiser, said her cousin, Josh, is facing major medical bills that will only continue as Larson faces continued speech therapy. Before the accident, she said he worked at Jacob’s Brewhouse in Deadwood, was building a cabin, was a musician, a wood carver and a photographer, and was always busy doing things for other people.
“This accident has affected all of those aspects of his life,” she said. “Josh has some memory loss, and struggles with recall. He may not remember your name but might know how you know each other, or vice versa. He may not remember names of animals or fruits or tools or be able to name something that›s yellow. Josh cannot drive, or work in the way that he previously could, or live independently at this time.”
There are many entities coming together to help with the March 20 fundraiser, which will feature live music by Chris Huisenga, along with live silent auctions. Barbacoa’s in Spearfish will cater a dinner that will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thrivent Financial is donating $1,000 to help with expenses related to the fundraiser, while Modern Woodmen of America has pledged matching funds once donations reach $2,500.
Emily said the family continues to search for financial assistance to help with medical bills. All funds raised above and beyond what is needed, she said, will be donated to an organization that encourages helmet use while snowboarding, or a nonprofit that assists patients who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury.
“We are so excited to spearhead this fundraiser with the intention of helping offset medical costs and the cost of upcoming treatment,” Emily said. “But also, and maybe more importantly, to uplift this amazing man. We are overwhelmed by the incredible support already received and from the absolute bottom of my heart, thank you!”
