Fundraiser scheduled for Potts family

STURGIS — A fundraising event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22, for longtime Meade School District Nurse Marcia Potts who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 5K Walk/Run will be at the Woodland Shelter in Sturgis City Park. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 11 a.m.
Organizers say they would like to show how much they have appreciated the lives of service of both Marcia and her husband, Tim, with a fundraiser to help defray costs for Marcia’s medical needs.
“Marcia and Tim have given so much of their time, talents, and professional knowledge to people of all ages in our community,” organizers said.
A $10 donation will get you ice cream and a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Every additional $10 donation will earn you more chances to win additional prizes.
Music will be provided by DJ Chad Legner, so bring your lawn chairs. And, if you don’t feel like running or walking, you can still join the event for socializing, treats, and music.
If you are unable to attend, you can send donations to: Northern Hills Veterinary Clinic
C/O Marcia Potts Fundraiser, 713 Anna St., Sturgis, SD 57785
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.