SPEARFISH — Ben Yackley, husband and father, passed way in a vehicle accident in April 2020. In his honor, Jennifer Yackley, his wife, created a fund to donate to the Spearfish Rams Youth Football organization, as well as “Hobo’s Healing Heart,” an advocacy group for animals, emergency vet care funds, and rescue.
“During our celebration of life last year, I decided that I wanted to put something together to continue to bring our friends and family together. I knew that we wanted to also incorporate some type of event that could raise some funds to give back to our community,” Jennifer Yackley said. “With our friends and connections, we were able to put together a memorial cornhole tournament and silent auction event held at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch in August.”
Yackley’s son, Braden, played for the Spearfish Rams, and Ben coached for that team. It is remembered as a positive time in their lives to look back on.
“We know that playing in this league comes with some more expenses, so we wanted to come up with something that could help those less fortunate and could offset some of the cost to be able to play,” Yackley said. “There were numerous silent auction donors, venue donors, volunteers and attendees who helped to make this all possible.”
Additionally, the funds were raised for Hobo’s Healing Heart in honor of family friend Derek Snyder who died in 2016 in a construction accident. Snyder was an animal lover and advocate for rescuing those that didn’t have a home.
“Hobo’s Healing Heart was a perfect fit for our donation in honor of our friend. Hobo’s is an organization that helps families with emergency vet care, who otherwise couldn’t afford it, and we are proud to be able to help some families out with the care their pet may need.”
The fundraiser was able to raise $1,500 for the Rams and $1,500 for Hobo’s Healing Heart.
“Overall, we are very grateful to our friends, family and community for supporting us in our vision and making this happen,” Yackley said. “There were numerous silent auction donors, venue donors, volunteers and attendees who helped to make this all possible …we look forward to being able to continue this for year’s to come.”
