Fund to assist Newell area established

NEWELL — Orsted Onshore North America, LLC on behalf of Willow Creek Wind Power, LLC has established the Newell, SD Area and Greater Butte County Coronavirus Fund through the South Dakota Community Foundation. The $50,000 fund will immediately support organizations in Newell and Greater Butte County that have been challenged by the recent COVID-19 crisis: Newell Area Food Bank, Newell Ambulance Service, and Newell Fire Department. In addition, the fund will provide utility relief, dental care, vision and hearing equipment and wages for residents who have experienced job loss.
“This very generous gift from Ørsted/Willow Creek Wind Power will help our community greatly”, said Newell Mayor Ken Wetz. “Although we have not had a confirmed case of Covid-19, many families have been affected through loss of income through reduced hours or total job loss. The food bank that serves the Newell, Vale and Nisland area has seen an almost double increase in number of families that benefit from it. This gift will help other organizations that need to respond to emergencies and keep their volunteers safe during these difficult times. Willow Creek is a very welcome member of our community and we thank them.”
“Ørsted is dedicated to being a long-term partner to the communities that host our wind farm,” said Neil O’Donovan, Senior Vice President & COO Onshore at Orsted. “We are making a donation on behalf of the Willow Creek Wind Farm in Butte County - which is under construction and set to come online later this year - to support emergency relief to the communities of Newell, SD, and greater Butte County as they confront the economic impacts of coronavirus.”
The Willow Creek Wind Farm outside of Newell, SD will be comprised of 38 wind turbines. Ongoing construction involves approximately 175 construction jobs and will create jobs for up to nine long-term operations and maintenance positions. Once operational, the project will be 103 MW in capacity, and will generate enough energy to power 40,000 U.S. homes.
