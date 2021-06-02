Full throttle thank you

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Custom Cycles gave a full throttle to thank local law enforcement Saturday, with the unveiling of a motorcycle donation to the Deadwood Police Department, the story behind which will be featured on the July 8 season finale of Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage.
Orchestrated by Deadwood Custom Cycles’ Owner Jason Mook with the assistance of many industry giants and his wife Charlie Struble Mook, the story of Deadwood’s latest police department addition, a $50,000 donation, is an interesting one.
An estate sale purchase last summer left Mook with a 2007 FLHTP Police Electra Glide.
“But it was wrecked,” Mook explained. “It had a salvage title. It had some damage to non-structural parts of the frame, and it was a big mess.”
Because of the bike’s age and price of replacement parts, it wasn’t really worth a whole lot.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do with it, so I just let it sit, figuring it would come to me,” Mook said.
The notion that Deadwood didn’t have a patrol bike kicked things up a notch, resulting in a custom police bike.
“It started because I just felt like I had this bike here that I could take something that was wrecked and used up and discarded and thrown away, and I could turn around and rebuild it, repurpose it, and Deadwood has been so good to me … and supported me and helped me succeed that I wanted to give something back,” Mook said. “All the ideas were beginning to flow in my head and I was just sitting there one morning drinking coffee and watching the national news, and I was just disgusted in the things going on around this country in other places and so I decided, ‘Yep. This is the right thing to do.
Enter motorcycle industry giants who oft-times collaborate with Mook on other custom projects done in his shop.
“I started making some calls, sent out some e-mails and the response was just absolutely overwhelming,” Mook said. “People said, ‘What do you need? What do you want? How can we help?’ It was very humbling.”
Mook said the impetus to do the project may have been fueled by another important fact.
“I used to be a police officer. A long time ago,” he said. “But the main drive was to give back.”
After consulting his crew, Mook found that he had an incredible amount of buy-in to build the bike back up.
“We made a rule that we’d only do it after hours, never on shop time,” he said. “We didn’t want to interfere with the business operation.”
How long did it take to build a Harley into a Deadwood Customs bike?
“From November until last Thursday,” Mook said. “It’s a Harley-Davidson 2007 FLHTP. It’s a Police Electra Glide. But now, it’s what I would call a Deadwood Custom Cycles Police Bike. My goal with it was for it to be like a Stealth Bomber.”
The police bike matches the department’s patrol vehicles, complete with all the companies and individuals who contributed logos on the saddle bags – subdued.
Legend Suspension, Revolution Performance, Paul Yaffe’s Bagger Nation, Drag Specialties, Klock Werks, Letric Lighting Co., NAMZ Custom Cycle Products, Bassani, Baker Drivetrain, Le Pera, Dynojet, Open Throttle Customs, Michelin, Dakota Digital, Badlands Motorcycle Products, Powder Coating Manufacturing Systems, Feniex, Feuling Parts, Hawg Halters Inc., Arlen Ness, and Kicker Audio are among the contributors.
“My goal with it was from 100 yards away, I wanted it to look just like a nice, customized Harley Davidson,” Mook said. “But, man, when you hit those lights, when you hit that siren, there ain’t nothin’ like it. It’s probably got four times the amount of lights on it that a normal police bike would have. It’s got double the sirens, the lights have 27 different flash patterns.”
The sirens also act as a PA system and will play the national anthem.
“It’s rideable. It’s not ridiculous,” Mook said. “I just can’t make a bike stock. We just don’t do stock stuff around here. We utilize a lot of performance parts, a lot of aftermarket parts, and I wanted this thing to be really, truly unique.”
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said that unless a person has been living under a rock, they know how law enforcement has been beaten up for the last couple of years.
“We haven’t been viewed in the greatest light,” he said. “That being said, here in south Dakota, and, more importantly, in Deadwood, we, as law enforcement officers, have felt nothing but appreciated … what happens in the nation and what happens outside of Deadwood still affects us every day. As law enforcement officers, it still affects us.”
A call six weeks from Ruth to meet him at Deadwood Custom Cycles definitely threw Mertens off. That is, until Mook and Ruth threw the door open on what was in development.
“They went in the back and they showed me what they had been doing for the last eight months and about how many people had jumped on board to contribute to this project of building a motorcycle and donating it to the city of Deadwood for the improvement of the Deadwood Police Department,” Mertens said. “I was overwhelmed with emotion at their generosity. Thank you was just not enough. When you find out that people from across the nation donated to this … it was quite overwhelming, to the point I almost broke down. I just told Jason a couple of days ago, it had been a long time since I went home feeling good about what I did for a living.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said this is the first time that Harley Davidson is aware, that a police cruiser had been taken out of service, refurbished, and put back into police service.
“We’re completely humbled that somebody like Jason Mook, business owner in our community, would think to do this and come up with the idea and the response from the motorcycle industry is heartwarming and touching,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “That, when given the opportunity to give back to our local police force, they all 100% jumped at the chance and gave generously to the project.”
Ruth said the motorcycle will be used as an actual patrol bike.
“With all of the bells and whistles and all of the top-of-the-line equipment,” Ruth said. “Those officers can Bluetooth their radios and not just ride in parades and look fancy, but actually be a functioning part of our police force.”
The bike will go into service as early as this week.
“It’s ready to go. We’ve just got to get the officers on the back of it, riding around and using it,” Ruth said. “It really makes you realize how appreciated and supported our police department is, here in Deadwood, and how our community appreciates what they do, but also how the businesses support them, as well.”
Mook said the bike is based off of three things: performance, functionality, and style.
“It’s gotta’ be cool,” he added.
While he doesn’t intend for the bike to be a political statement, Mook said, bottom line, “we need law enforcement.”
“We should be thanking them for what they’re willing to do, when they’re willing to strap on a bullet-proof vest and a side arm and basically go out there every day, knowing they might not come home. We need to acknowledge these people. We need to support them. We need to thank them. We need to help them.”
