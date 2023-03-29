Kiwanians Ron Everett, Mike Stahl and Marty Venburg fry up catfish and tilapia for the annual 2022 Kiwanis Fish Fry last year. This year’s event will be held on Friday, March 31 at the Christian Ministry Center. Courtesy photo
LEAD — Upon first arriving at the Christian Ministry Center this Friday, the event may feel just a bit fishy.
But upon further investigation, Lead residents and visitors will find a great sense of community at the annual Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club Fish Fry event. The event is scheduled to be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a fundraiser for us, but mostly it’s a community event,” said Karen Everett, president of the Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club. “Last year it brought a great sense of community to those who attended, and the Kiwanis members, even though we were all working, had great fun. It’s a happy, feel good event.”
This year Everett said the Kiwanis will serve fried catfish and tilapia as entrees, with homemade corn bread, salads and desserts on the side. Fresh Alaskan halibut dip and smoked trout will also be offered as appetizers.
Everett said the event has been going on since 2019, but the club took two years off after the pandemic. This is their third year organizing the fish fry, and Everett said they are planning to feed about 160. Last year members planned for about 120 people, and they fed 150.
At $12 per plate for adults, and $10 for students in grades K-12, Everett said all of the money raised would be used for children’s activities locally. In the past the Kiwanis Club has donated to the local Builders and Key Clubs, which are the middle school and high school arms of Kiwanis. They’ve also given money to youth sports groups, to the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, to the Handley Center preschool, to Clothe A Kid, and more.
“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” Everett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.