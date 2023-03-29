Kiwanis to host annual Fish Fry Friday .tif

Kiwanians Ron Everett, Mike Stahl and Marty Venburg fry up catfish and tilapia for the annual 2022 Kiwanis Fish Fry last year. This year’s event will be held on Friday, March 31 at the Christian Ministry Center. Courtesy photo

LEAD — Upon first arriving at the Christian Ministry Center this Friday, the event may feel just a bit fishy.

But upon further investigation, Lead residents and visitors will find a great sense of community at the annual Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club Fish Fry event. The event is scheduled to be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.

