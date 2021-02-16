Frozen floodplains

SPEARFISH – Freezing water is rising up into the floodplain area of Spearfish Creek causing icy conditions along rec paths and threatening to engulf some low-lying bridges.
“Anytime we have any kind of event where we’ve had excessive rain or excessive cold and it’s pushing up out of the creek, the water’s going to go to those low-lying spots,” explained Pat Rotert, Spearfish Director of Public Safety.
Rotert said it’s not unusual for some areas north of Nash Street up to Exit 10 to overflow with water from the creek and officials have been keeping an eye on the rising water level for the past 10 days.
“It’s not running down streets, it’s not running into houses,” he said. “Some of (water) does cover the rec path so we’ve got that closed off.”
As the cold weather continues, Spearfish Public Works and Safety Departments will monitor the slippery situation and if conditions worsen, will restrict access in affected areas. In the meantime, Rotert advises folks to heed the caution signs while enjoying the recreation areas along the creek, and admire the slippery scenery from a safe distance.
“The creek is a relatively solid structure, but when the water pushes out of it like this it creates shelf ice along the edges of the creek,” Rotert said. “So it looks like you can walk up closer to where you can see the flowing water. There’s still water flowing underneath that shelf ice so stay back a safe distance from the creek, don’t walk out onto that ice.”
