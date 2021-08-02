From Nepal and South Korea to Lead new Blackstone Lodge owners prefer this part of the world

LEAD — Originally from Nepal and South Korea, Tara and Shinyoung Gautam, new owners of the Blackstone Lodge, said they love everything about this part of the world, but the joy-filled atmosphere and welcoming spirit is the most important attribute that they want to perpetuate at the hotel.
“We want to be a very welcoming and friendly place in Lead,” Tara said. “We want to be a good operator in the community. Anything that we can do to make the place as welcoming as we can, and as good of a place to work as we can. We encourage Lead folks who want to work there, and we prefer to hire folks locally. We do not have any people from the outside. Our long goal is to make that place a good place to work, to help the community, and to do anything we can to sponsor events or anything we can to grow in Lead.”
The couple purchased the Blackstone Lodge at the beginning of the tourism season, and they said it has been a very busy season so far. They make their home in Sheridan, Wyo., where they operate two other hotels. Their goal for the hotels is the same across the board — to provide the highest level of hospitality as possible.
“I used to be a guide in Nepal, so I like hospitality,” said Tara, who came to the United States in 2004. “That’s what opened the door for me to come to America. I like people. In the hospitality industry, there is a lot to learn but also a lot of joy. I meet a lot of people from different cultures and different jobs and you have opportunity to listen and learn. For me hospitality has always been a passion.”
But the couple said their background is very different from the service industry. Shinyoung, who moved to America in 2010, and became a citizen in 2015 came to attend a junior college in Sheridan, Wyo. She went on to get her bachelor’s degree at Chadron State College in Nebraska, and her master’s degree in secondary education and teaching English as a second language. She was teaching middle school and junior high math and science in Utah and in Texas before she and her husband bought the hotels in Sheridan, Wyo.
“For me it is an adventure and I’ve been riding along,” Shinyoung said of the hospitality business. “My background is very different, coming from Korea. In the United States there are a lot of opportunities that I didn’t realize. Being a school teacher, I learned a lot and it was a great experience. But also at the same time, when he shared his vision and ideas in the hospitality industry it sounded very interesting and fascinating to me.”
Tara also came to the United States to go to college in Sheridan, and he became a citizen in 2011. Since then, he has also attended school in Utah and obtained his carpentry license, as well as schooling in petroleum technology. But when he bought the hotels, he opened a completely new chapter in life that he said he is very excited about. One of his challenges, he said, is overcoming his accent.
“My daughter is actually teaching me English,” he said with a laugh, as he explained that his knowledge of the language is very fluent, but sometimes his accent takes over when he gets excited. “My accent is very thick. Some of the things I cannot pronounce right, but I can understand fine.”
Since purchasing the hotel, Shinyoung said the couple has renovated some of the rooms to replace carpeting with laminate flooring, as well as make some other minor changes. One of the goals for the lounge, she said, is to start incorporating craft beer options from local breweries in order to support local business as well as give customers more flavorful options. The changes have been popular they said, as the hotel has been booked solid for almost the whole summer.
Overall, the couple said they are very happy to be doing business in Lead.
“This part of the world feels more appealing to us and smaller,” Tara said. “The people are a lot happier and easier to get along, and they are more welcoming.”
