Freshly appointed Police Chief Cherveny shares his experience, vision for community policing

BELLE FOURCHE — After serving nearly half of his life in law enforcement, Ryan Cherveny was named the Belle Fourche Police Chief this week and he shared with the Pioneer his vision for the department and the community he now calls home.
Originally from Granite Falls, Minn., Cherveny, who will turn 40 next month, began working as a Belle Fourche officer in November 2015. Cherveny said he and his wife of 11 years, Felicia, who share five children aged 7, 10, 16, 18, and 20, are happy to be raising their family in the Belle Fourche community.
With nearly two decades worth of law enforcement experience under his belt, Cherveny has served in some form of policing capacity since 2005.
Starting out, Cherveny said he worked in corrections at a private Minnesotan prison for a year. After the prison was shuttered, he transferred to Yellow Medicine County, Minn., where he worked as a jailer and dispatcher for about eight years.
And after a brief stint working in corrections in Sundance, Wyo., Cherveny and his family moved to Belle Fourche, where Felicia originally hailed from.
Although both corrections and city police officer fall under the law enforcement umbrella, Cherveny said that the working dynamics between the two are relatively stark.
Comparing the two types, he said working for a city police department is “so much better.”
“Corrections is a whole entire different animal,” he said. “You’re just as confined as the people you’re supervising.”
As for dispatching, Cherveny said that he enjoyed the work and had fun, but the position also fell short of what he was seeking.
“There’s a lot of stress and you never get to see the end result,” he said, referring to dispatchers being the initial cog in the machine of emergency response, eventually handing off the caller to first responders without knowing how the situation was resolved.
Cherveny’s persistence in exploring and expanding his law enforcement experiences paid off when he came to work as an officer serving the Belle Fourche community.
As an officer, Cherveny said he enjoys being able to assist in all stages of a situation, whether an incident is emergency or criminal related. There is a downside, however, which common citizens don’t have to see or deal with, as Cherveny said he and other first responders bear witness to gruesome accidents and heart wrenching criminal case investigations.
In 2019, Cherveny, who was a sergeant at the time, was promoted to lieutenant. In that position, his primary focus shifted to investigating cases involving sexual assaults, child abuse, and other serious felony cases which require longer-term inquiry and prosecutorial preparation.
Around the same time, just before the COVID-19 pandemic spanned the globe, Cherveny said that he noticed a spike in the number of sexual assault cases reported. Particularly in 2020 when the department received more than 100 reports of sexual assault, tripling the statistics from the year before.
Overall, Cherveny said he’s enjoyed his experience over the last six-and-a-half years serving the community of Belle Fourche.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a great learning experience. Belle Fourche is a very unique community in how it relates with law enforcement.”
“For the work I was doing, I really enjoyed being able to really get into a case and work with people, and work with a large variety of people,” he said, adding that his duties required regular coordination with other area agencies. “Getting to interact with the different agencies and building connections between us and Spearfish … and Deadwood … and Sturgis … (with) much more easy and open communication where we’re sharing information better than we were in the past. It was nice and it was … kind of an honor to be that middle guy who got to be the one that everybody wanted to go to give that information on and give that information to us.”
When he started on the force in 2015, Cherveny said that the rapport between the department and community members was strained. Thankfully, he said, the department’s relationship with the community has shifted in a more positive direction.
Much more positive in fact. Cherveny said that at times, the community support shown for the officers, online or in person, can feel overwhelming.
“When somebody starts bashing law enforcement on Facebook, all of a sudden people come out of the woodwork …” he said, referring to community members backing members of the police department and insisting that people show them respect and support. “You didn’t see that back in 2015, 2016, 2017.”
In his time on the force, Cherveny has served under two chiefs. When he began serving the community, Cherveny worked under former Police Chief Scott Jones.
Under Jones’ supervision, Cherveny said he learned various skills and gained understanding of the work and the community.
“He (Jones) was a totally different kind of chief than Marlyn (Pomrenke) was,” Cherveny said. Jones was somewhat young in his law enforcement career, preferring to employ the “boots on the ground” method of being involved with his officers throughout their duties.
Conversely, Pomrenke served as backup in certain situations, he said, letting his officers handle raids and similar issues as he supervised the activities.
“He was more, ‘I’m going to supervise and I’m going to let you guys do what you guys do best,’” Cherveny said of Pomrenke.
In a period of approximately six months following Jones’ resignation and prior to Pomrenke’s appointment, Cherveny said he and three other officers worked diligently around the clock to police the community, suffering through severe understaffing and with minimal supervision and leadership.
“And we ran every day and all night every single day,” he said.
In January 2017, Pomrenke was appointed to chief. During the time he served underneath Pomrenke, who resigned earlier this month after serving five years as chief, Cherveny said he appreciated the qualities Pomrenke offered in his position of authority.
Pomrenke had a knack for identifying an individual’s potential aptitudes and helped to steer them in their course toward fulfillment of their giftedness. In Cherveny’s case, he said Pomrenke witnessed his propensity for investigation and served as a driving force in steering him from sergeant to lieutenant.
Another example was Pomrenke’s recognition that Officer Lance Patenode was well suited for the recently created school resource officer position, in part because he saw that Patenode interacted well with children.
“He (Pomrenke) sees that potential and was able to kind of help steer and guide people that way,” Cherveny said. “But then at the same time, he would let you run your own course. If you really loved running traffic, he wasn’t going to push you into doing something that you didn’t want to do.”
Pomrenke, he said, focused on improving community relations and opinion, regularly pushing his officers to treat community members with respect and care.
“Because that’s all we’re dealing with, people in their bad times,” he said.
As for Cherveny’s vision for his leadership, Cherveny said that he is working to get his feet underneath him in the position, formulating his concept as he learns, while taking some aspects of what he’d learned and witnessed from both Jones and Pomrenke.
“I still want to keep getting my boots dirty and keep doing stuff,” he said. “And I enjoy investigations and I want to keep working on some of those and help teach some of the newer guys who haven’t gotten the experience in that.”
Additionally, Cherveny wants to continue prioritizing the community relationship that Pomrenke helped cultivate.
“Having officers out in the community, doing school zones, and being seen,” he said. “And just doing the little things like changing tires for people when they need to. The little things that most of the time, you don’t get recognized for.”
Although he recognizes that the job will come with its fair share of trials, Cherveny said he’s up for the challenge and extremely proud of and excited to continue working with a crew of 11 officers underneath him.
“They’re a great group to work with,” he said.
And the appreciation appears to be mutual.
Cherveny said he was overwhelmed with honor and gratitude as many of the Belle Fourche officers, and dozens of other law enforcement-related officials and community members from around the area, poured into Monday’s city council meeting to witness and support his appointment.
“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” he said.
After Cherveny’s oath of office ceremony, the once-packed council chambers with only standing room dwindled to only a few attendees filling the seats.
“It was heartwarming to see the support,” he said.
With less than a week under his belt in the new position, Cherveny said he looks forward to the future of the department and the community.
“My thing will come once I get my feet under me and get things moving,” he said, referring to his niche approach to leading the department.
Cherveny offered thanks to his family and those who helped to guide him in his path.
“I would definitely like to thank my family for all their support and taking on this endeavor with me,” he said. “I would like to thank the guys that I work with for their support. And then the overwhelming support from the community.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.