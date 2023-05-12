By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — In the City of Gold, Lead residents recently learned from a world-renowned expert about how to create beautiful artwork using the medium of gold leaf.
Manuela Paul-Cavallier, an established French artist has worked with gold leaf for 35 years. In her career she has restored gilded works in Italy, created gilded patinas for European workshops, restored heritage objects at the French National Museum, and has created contemporary designs as an expert in ancestral Italian and French gilding techniques. Last week she partnered with Creative Expressions, Lead’s newest non-profit arts organization, to come to Lead. While she was here she worked with residents at Golden Ridge Senior Living, youth at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, and the seventh grade art class at Lead-Deadwood Middle School, to teach them about how to work with gold leaf to create a stunning piece of artwork.
Gold leaf, with its many colors and light that produce an abstract quality, is an art form that Paul-Cavallier said she wants to pass on to others. An artist biography about her work states that, ‘her pieces have a dreamlike, abstract quality, with gold leaves and rough pigments setting light in motion and conveying a proud sense of inner flow. Through her creations she researches refined dynamic harmonies, games of lights in the shining shadows of the gold leaf.”
Paul-Cavallier connected with Creative Expressions Creative Director Cary Thrall through a mutual friend, and decided to stop in Lead during her most recent trip to the United States. Her U.S. tour also included stops in Los Angeles and New York. The trip was funded as part of the international program Villa Albertine, which exists to create a network for arts and ideas in France and the United States. The program sends artists to various places around America, and is supported by the Fondation Bettencourt Schueller.
Paul-Cavallier said her work with gold leaf is perfectly connected to Lead, which has such a rich history in gold and future of dark matter research at the Sanford Underground Research Facility. Gold, she said, is made in neutron stars, and so it’s fitting for the people to continue to celebrate its beautiful qualities through artwork.
“It’s fitting to do this in a place where they’re doing research of the elements,” she said.
During her workshops, senior citizens and youth worked to create their own pieces of artwork and learned about the many qualities of gold leaf that make it so precious in the art world.
Thrall said the Visiting Artists and Visiting Healers program is an important arm of Creative Expressions, which works to establish connections among artists and enhance artistic opportunities in the area.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.