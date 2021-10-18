DEADWOOD — The Northern Hills Polar Plunge made a debut splash in Outlaw Square Saturday, surrounded by snow but much to the delight of plungers, unaccompanied by cold-weather temps. A Special Olympics fundraiser that enables athletes to compete free of charge, State Director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota State Director Jim Smit said more than $15,000 was raised in Deadwood Saturday, with 35 brave plungers participating.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
