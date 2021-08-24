Free tours at Wind Cave on Founder’s Day - Wednesday

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK — Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on Wednesday, Founders Day, the 105th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service.
Tours will begin at 9 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. Tours will be offered of the Natural Entrance, Fairgrounds, and Garden of Eden routes. Visitors on all tours will view the boxwork formation for which the cave is famous. The Natural Entrance Tour lasts an hour and a quarter and has 300 stairs. The Fairgrounds Tour last an hour and a half with 450 stairs, and the Garden of Eden Tour is one hour long and has 150 stairs.
Tickets will be free that day but will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Tours are expected to “sell out” by late morning. Following CDC guidelines, face coverings must be worn inside the visitor center and on all cave tours, regardless of vaccination status.
Wind Cave’s temperature is 54 degrees. A light coat or sweater and sturdy walking shoes are recommended.
For more information, contact Wind Cave National Park at (605) 745-4600.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.