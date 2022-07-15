LEAD — Due to a shortage of volunteers, the Twin City Clothing Center has been forced to reduce its hours to just three days a week.
The new hours for “The Free Store” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday, and from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The store will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Debbie Markve, president of “The Free Store” board of directors, said the store will continued to be closed on Tuesdays until they can find more volunteers to help.
“We’ve lost a lot of our volunteers due to age and health,” she said, adding that if the store can get just two more volunteers it would help tremendously.
Volunteering at “The Free Store” can involve lifting up to 30 pounds and climbing some stairs in order to store some items. It also involves putting donations away, helping patrons as they shop, and opening and closing the store.
“A lot of our volunteers have to sit and do most of their work, which is good as long as we have somebody who can lift stuff,” she said. “(Right now) I’m the only one who can make it up the steps. We would like to have somebody who comes in regularly. We still have a couple of ladies who pop in for a couple hours, and that helps. But we also need someone who is stable enough to come in and open and close.”
Markve said anyone who is interested in volunteering should stop in the store during normal operating hours and fill out a basic application that asks for the volunteer’s name, emergency contact information, and the time and days they are committed to working.
In addition to volunteers, Markve said “The Free Store” is working to raise money by raffling off a new youth Schwinn bicycle. The bike is currently on display at the store, with raffle tickets sold for $1 each. The drawing will be held Aug. 26.
“We used to save brand new stuff all year long for the kids at Christmas, but since COVID we haven’t been able to have Santa and do that,” Markve said. “So, we thought we’d use it to try and raise some money.”
Markve said it costs at least $1,750 a month to operate “The Free Store,” with those costs being utilities and rent for the facility. Funding sources come from the cities of Lead and Deadwood, from other non-profit organizations, and from private donations. The private donations are becoming increasingly more important, as the store struggles to pay the bills.
“It can’t be a strictly free store,” Markve said. “It has to be by donation. Lately I’ve had to put signs up saying people have to donate at least $1-$5 a bag. Some of our stuff is real good, quality stuff and there is no reason people can’t donate something unless they’re homeless, which does happen.”
For more information about the Twin Cities Clothing Center, or “The Free Store” please call (605) 717-0739.
