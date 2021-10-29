Free branch drop off closes Oct. 31

SPEARFISH — To help assist residents cleaning up property from the recent winter storm, Spearfish city officials opened a free branch drop off at the former McLaughlin sawmill on Colorado Boulevard. The site will be closed for that use after Sunday. Residents will still be able to drop off debris at the restricted use site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday for the normal fees.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.