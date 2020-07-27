Free books for kids

STURGIS — To encourage students to read throughout the summer, a free children’s book was given to students Tuesday during the summer lunch pick-up at Sturgis Elementary. The book “A Superhero Surprise” is written by Danika Gordon and the story has a message that encourages students to be kind through their daily interaction with others.
The book giveaway was made possible through $2,500 in grant funding from the Prudential Spirit of Community program. The funds were secured by Meade School District students Bennett and Matea Gordon.
“We wanted to remind kids that reading throughout the summer helps get your brain ready for school in the fall,” said Bennett, who will be an eighth-grader at Sturgis Williams Middle School.
The duo also wants to remind students and their families to spread kindness. “It’s been a challenging few months. We hope that receiving a free book makes kids smile, and they find a way to pass kind actions and smiles on to others,” said Matea, who will be a junior at Sturgis Brown High School.
“A Superhero Surprise” is published by The Books 4 Kids program, an Arlington, S.D.,-based non-profit which is dedicated to teaching children character-building lessons through books. Founded in 2015, Books 4 Kids works with over a dozen authors and has distributed more than 30,000 books - and counting - to elementary students across the country. Learn more about the program at https://b4kprogram.org/
