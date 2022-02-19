Free at-home COVID testing kits available at Spearfish library

SPEARFISH — Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at Grace Balloch Memorial Library, located at 625 North Fifth Street, Spearfish.
The testing kits were provided by the South Dakota Department of Health for distribution to the public.
“We want to encourage people to get enough testing kits for their family and have them on hand in case they are needed,” Library Director Amber Wilde said.
Citizens may pick up the testing kits at the circulation desk at the library. Those feeling unwell are asked to call (605) 642-1330 to arrange a contactless pickup of the testing kits.
