Daisy

SPEARFISH – Shannon Franke, LPN at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic, North 10th Street, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by a fellow caregiver.

The caregiver wrote, “I am nominating Shannon Franke because she exemplifies all of the qualities embodied in this award. Shannon is an extremely hard worker. She is always the first one of our team to arrive at the clinic and the last one to leave. Shannon goes above and beyond her assigned duties and often goes out of her way to help other members of the clinic when needed.”

