SPEARFISH – Shannon Franke, LPN at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic, North 10th Street, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by a fellow caregiver.
The caregiver wrote, “I am nominating Shannon Franke because she exemplifies all of the qualities embodied in this award. Shannon is an extremely hard worker. She is always the first one of our team to arrive at the clinic and the last one to leave. Shannon goes above and beyond her assigned duties and often goes out of her way to help other members of the clinic when needed.”
The nomination continued, “Shannon’s support not only extends to the members of our clinic, but to patients as well. Her relationship with our patients makes them feel safe and cared for, which is apparent through her interactions with them. She treats everyone with kindness and empathy. She always makes the time to ensure that our patients are comfortable when they are in the office.”
The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Visitmonument.health/daisy to nominate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.