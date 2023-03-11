Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. Windy. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Frank Arnt Engebretson, 78 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Frank was born in Watertown, SD on August 28, 1944 to Arnt and Alice (Gill) Engebretson. He attended school for one year in Labolt, SD eight years in Strandburg, SD and three years of high school in Milbank, SD graduating in 1962. Upon graduation he attended the School of Mines in Rapid City for one year. He then relocated to Sioux Falls, SD where he joined the SD Air National Guard and became employed at Coleman Athey Products in Sioux Falls as a draftsman.
Frank married Bonnie Johnson on June 10, 1966 in Emery, SD. From this marriage they had four children. Lisa (Brian) Linneman of Sturgis, SD, Mark (Stella) Engebretson of Wolsey, SD, Kela (Corey) O’Farrell of Milbank, SD and Jeff (Rhonda) Engebretson, Platte, SD. Blessed from these children came 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Frank was a jack of all trades. Throughout his years he farmed, was a master at carpentry of all types and was an amazing mechanic (often hearing the phrase “Dad can you fix it?”) He spent time working for Steiger Mechanics in Moscow, ID, Diesel Instructor at Lake Area Vocational Technical School and finally retiring from UPS after 25 years of service.
His hobbies included motorcycling and all of the amazing trips taken with close family and friends, boating, fishing, trail rides, tinkering in the garage and working on his many many wood projects.
Frank enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoying the company of so many friends and acquaintances. Mostly importantly he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always treating them to “lunch on gramps” when they came to visit.
Frank is survived by his wife Bonnie; their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Raaf of Houston, MO; brothers-in-law, Jim (Joan) Johnson and Wayne Vitters; sister-in-law, Sandy (Voyl) Beers and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Earl and Marcella Johnson and sister-in-law, Betty Vitters.
A private family gathering was held at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
