Frank Arnt Engebretson, 78 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Monument Health in Spearfish.

Frank was born in Watertown, SD on August 28, 1944 to Arnt and Alice (Gill) Engebretson.  He attended school for one year in Labolt, SD eight years in Strandburg, SD and three years of high school in Milbank, SD graduating in 1962.  Upon graduation he attended the School of Mines in Rapid City for one year.  He then relocated to Sioux Falls, SD where he joined the SD Air National Guard and became employed at Coleman Athey Products in Sioux Falls as a draftsman.

