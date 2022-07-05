Shown are pictures from the parades and fireworks in Lead, Belle Fourche, Piedmont, and Spearfish.
Pioneer staff photos
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 5:57 am
Shown are pictures from the parades and fireworks in Lead, Belle Fourche, Piedmont, and Spearfish.
Pioneer staff photos
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.