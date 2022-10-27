Fourth Circuit Court Judge

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect a judge for the Fourth Circuit.Five candidates are vying for one position. It is an eight-year term.
Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
David V. Natvig
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is David V. Natvig. I am attorney and have been for 22 years. I have handled every type of case that would come before a circuit judge in South Dakota. I have over 16 years as a prosecutor on behalf of the state. I also spent 6 years as the prosecutor for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, and that’s something none of the other candidates have done. I have tried some very significant civil cases, from representing a school district to making the taxpayers whole in a construction case, to representing ranchers, business owners and individuals in just about every type of civil case you can imagine, from abstracts to zoning. I have also personally handled appeals to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was motivated as a person, who has been involved in the law for decades called and told me that he and others in the circuit wanted me to be the next judge.. After my wife and I prayed over the decision, I began traveling around the northern Black Hills, and visited with thousands of people who thought I would make a good judge based on my experience and temperament. Some of that legal experience includes having the opportunity to try cases and all over our great state. I have been fortunate to see countless judges in action, and there are really two things great judges have in common, one is they leave their personal issues or bias in the parking lot, and second, they treat everyone who comes into the courtroom with respect. These are two things I will do if I am elected as your judge.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I have spent much of my life working with people to resolve their issues, from their adoptions, to handling their business matters, doing their taxes, writing their wills, I’ve represented towns and cities, local utility companies, and every type of legal matter you can think of. I’ve tried cases to juries and to judges, and I think people are looking for someone with this type of background, who has the even temperament, the ability to treat people with respect, and work hard as the judge to make timely decisions of all these different types of cases that come before a circuit judge. I believe my opponents each have done some of these type cases, but none of them have handled all the various aspects of the law like I have and which I believe a circuit court judge would need on a daily basis.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I would want people to know that I proudly took an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States as an Officer in the United States Army. I was commissioned through the Army ROTC program at SDSU, served as a Paratrooper in Fort Bragg NC, deployed to combat, and attained the rank of Captain. My father was a Navy Officer in WWII and two of my daughters are currently in Army ROTC, my family takes service to this great country very seriously, and that oath is something I live by every day. I will work as hard at being your judge as I have at campaigning for the position.
Has the state legislature’s “presumptive probation” laws been beneficial or detrimental to the court system and to the state? Why or why not?
Presumptive probation or Senate Bill 70 was enacted into law by the legislature, and as such I think it is inappropriate for either a judicial candidate or a judge to comment on a statute. Our system is built upon the people electing the legislators, who pass laws, which they expect our judges to abide by regardless of personal opinion.
There has been an increase of specialty courts, ie: Teen Court, Drug Court, Veterans Court, Tribal Court. Do you support these types of courts? Why or why not?
Specialty Courts have a place in our system, the difficulty in South Dakota is that nothing is one size fits all. What may be a great fit in a larger court system is difficult to implement in a small county with a part time prosecutor.
I would note that Tribal Courts are not part of our state judicial system, having served as a Tribal Prosecutor for six years I understand how they work and what challenges they face, but they are not part of our state judicial system, they belong to each individual Tribe.
Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley said the legislature needs to clarify the state’s abortion law. How do you interpret the law?
As a judicial candidate I believe any answer to this question would be inappropriate, and if a candidate were to give an opinion, they would not be able to hear any matters relating to the issue.
How do you adjudicate laws that may not be clear?
Many times as an attorney I have been asked to research and write a “brief” for a judge when there are complex issues to be determined. This is one of the areas where a judge “earns his pay,” by putting in the time to clarify and interpret the laws that may not seem to be clear.
Is the law black and white or are there different shades of grey? How so?
I believe my job as a judge will be to interpret the law, not legislate from the bench. In my experience many areas of the law are clear, but some are still gray. A judge needs to have a wide knowledge of many areas of the law as I have been fortunate to experience from murder cases to construction lawsuits. A judge needs to continually learn and keep up with the changes to the law. I promise I will always be prepared to handle the case before me on any given day as I have done throughout my career.
Should it be easier for law enforcement and the courts to make mental health treatment compulsory?
If a case did come before me, I would review the facts impartially as I would with any case. However, we already have a process where anyone (a citizen or law enforcement) can do a petition if someone is a threat to themselves or others. The person is reviewed by a qualified mental health professional within twenty-four hours to determine if they should be committed to the state hospital in Yankton or if no treatment is needed. That decision is then reviewed by a local mental health board to safeguard the rights of the individual as well as the community.
Chad Callahan
Name and what you do for a living?
Chad Callahan. I am a Magistrate Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. I work as a Magistrate Judge primarily in Deadwood and Sturgis. Prior to that, I was a practicing attorney for 18 years. That time includes 8 years in general private practice, followed by 6 years with the Public Defender’s Office in Rapid City, followed by 4 years as a Supervisory Attorney with the Attorney General’s Office under Marty Jackley.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have served the Fourth Circuit for the past five years as a Magistrate Judge and have had a front row seat to the work that is required of a Circuit Court Judge in Sturgis. The voters of the Fourth Circuit deserve a Judge who understands the requirements of the job and will be prepared to hit the ground running from day one.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I am the candidate who as an attorney has represented the state in hundreds of prosecutions including jury trials, who has also represented hundreds of people charged with criminal offenses including jury trials, who has also had years of experience in general civil practice. As a Magistrate Judge I have also had thousands of criminal cases pass before me including jury trials, while also having made hundreds of decisions as a Magistrate Judge on civil matters, evictions, criminal court trials, suppression motions and protection order hearings.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have lived in Meade County where the position is seated for the past 15 years. My wife Julie is a teacher and we are raising our 3 children here. I’ve also been endorsed for the position by the remaining 3 Fourth Circuit Judges, Day, Strawn and Comer.
Has the state legislature’s “presumptive probation” laws been beneficial or detrimental to the court system and to the state? Why or why not?
The rules governing Judicial Elections do not permit me to answer this question.
There has been an increase of specialty courts, ie: Teen Court, Drug Court, Veterans Court, Tribal Court. Do you support these types of courts? Why or why not?
The rules governing Judicial Elections do not permit me to answer this question.
Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley said the legislature needs to clarify the state’s abortion law. How do you interpret the law?
The rules governing Judicial Elections do not permit me to answer this question.
How do you adjudicate laws that may not be clear?
A Judge’s job is to apply the facts of a case to the law as it is written without passion or prejudice. I have been doing that for the past 5 years as a Magistrate Judge.
Is the law black and white or are there different shades of grey? How so?
It is common for adversarial parties to a case to make seemingly contrary arguments regarding the same issue. My job as a Magistrate Judge, and if elected, as a Circuit Court Judge, is to apply the facts of a case to the law as it is written.
Should it be easier for law enforcement and the courts to make mental health treatment compulsory?
The rules governing Judicial Elections do not permit me to answer this question.
John Fitzgerald
Name and what you do for a living?
John Fitzgerald, Saint Onge, SD – Lawrence County State’s Attorney
What motivated you to run for this office?
As an active prosecuting attorney, I have a front row seat in dealing with the issues that confront the Fourth Judicial Circuit every day. I understand how illicit drugs impact the user, families and the community. I also understand how crimes against children can alter their lives forever.
Understanding the devastating effects of crime has motivated me to run for this office. I stand able to assume a different role armed with practical experience.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
Since the age of 23 I have been practicing law in South Dakota.
Butte County State’s Attorney 1981-1995
Lawrence County State’s Attorney 1995-present
2012-Prosecutor of the Year-SD State’s Attorneys Association
President and Vice President-SD State’s Attorneys Association
Current Chairman of the SD State’s Attorney Association Board of Directors
As an active State’s Attorney, I have tried several hundred jury trials including rape, robbery, kidnapping, murder, and every other crime imaginable.
2021 Case Filings:
Lawrence County filed 1,448 criminal cases/257 civil cases
Meade County filed 1,189 criminal cases/ 357 civil cases
Butte County filed 315 criminal cases/ 149 civil cases.
Lawrence County has almost as many criminal filings as Meade and Butte County combined. With this level of case volume my experience in this area makes me the most qualified.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My wife Mary and I are longtime area residents. We raised our family here and have lived in the Spearfish-Belle Fourche-Saint Onge area for more than 30 years. Our three children and six grandchildren all live in the area. I have a vested interest in keeping our court system and community great.
As a lawyer I have practiced in front of several judges who have now passed, that taught me much about how to be a lawyer. Judges like Brandenberg, Hersrud, Moses, Mueller, and Tschetter.
Has the state legislature’s “presumptive probation” laws been beneficial or detrimental to the court system and to the state? Why or why not?
A judge must follow the law and should not interpret the law to serve his own beliefs. As a long-time serving state’s attorney my belief is the presumption of probation is not effective in reducing crime or enhancing public safety. Public safety is not enhanced by persons who are proved to have committed crimes such as 3rd degree burglary, grand theft, forgery, identity theft, DUI (3rd-4th offense) and other class 5 and 6 felonies. Having a right or expectation to a presumption of probation forces circuit judges to be soft on crime which does not act as a deterrent.
There has been an increase of specialty courts, i.e.: Teen Court, Drug Court, Veterans Court, Tribal Court. Do you support these types of courts? Why or why not?
Specialty courts can be an effective tool as is probation, jail and prison. We should not forget that repeat drunk drivers and persons using or possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, etc. are not victims of crime they are committing criminal acts.
Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley said the legislature needs to clarify the state’s abortion law. How do you interpret the law?
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court in Dobbs v Jackson correctly ruled that the US Constitution does not contain a right to abortion. The court overruled Roe v Wade which had established incorrectly a federal right to abortion.
Following the Dobbs decision, the states in accordance with the 10th Amendment will address this issue. Our elected State Representatives will determine this area of the law and not an unelected branch of the federal government.
How do you adjudicate laws that may not be clear?
By studying and determining what the intent of the law was.
Is the law black and white or are there different shades of grey? How so?
Most laws are clearly written, and the difficult part is determining what the facts are that applies to the law.
Should it be easier for law enforcement and the courts to make mental health treatment compulsory?
That is a very broad question. Upon conviction for a crime as part of a suspended jail or prison sentence a court has the authority to order mental health treatment but law enforcement does not have that authority.
Tina M. Hogue
Candidate did not return a questionnaire
Jennifer Tomac
Candidate did not return a questionnaire
