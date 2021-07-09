SPEARFISH — Four Spearfish firefighters passed their National Pro Board Firefighter 1 qualifications recently, and on Monday they received their firefighter badges.
Kelli Werner, Slade Ladson, and Cam Paisley were presented their badges at the meeting. Zac Carey was not at the meeting but passed his qualifications.
The National Pro Board qualifications are a step up from South Dakota’s qualifications, said Travis Ladson, chief of the Spearfish Fire Department.
“It’s recognized nationally. With the state, there are some thing missing,” Ladson said. “So they (firefighters) get certified and they go to Rapid City or Wyoming and there are things missing (from requirements). It might have only been three classes, so only a little more training. The practicals are more in-depth.”
“That’s what we’ve gone to,” Ladson said. “So, if our volunteers, in three or four years, say ‘this is what I want to do,’ they can go do that. They are a step ahead. They don’t have to start all over.”
The council congratulated their newly qualified firefighters.
