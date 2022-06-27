Fort Meade, Hot Springs VA hospitals off chopping block

SPEARFISH — The Fort Meade and Hot Springs Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals will remain as is after a VA proposal announced in March would have turned them into clinics.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced the news this morning at the Hot Springs VA.
In 2018, when Congress passed the MISSION Act, it required that the Veterans Affairs Administration undergo the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR).
“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans,” Rounds said in a prepared statement. “We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward.”
Rounds, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., introduced legislation the following year that would strike down the commission. Both are members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Then, when the VA announced its plan earlier this year, Rounds and Manchin reintroduced the bill.
They gained the support of committee members Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and most importantly Chairman Jon Tester, D-Mont.
The AIR Committee, as required by the MISSION Act, needed to have its members approved by the Senate and seated this year.
Tester agreed that hearings to seat the members should not be held, and thus no commission will be established and the process as outlined by the VA MISSION Act will not move forward.
“The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future,” Rounds said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.