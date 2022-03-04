Fort Meade and Hot Springs VAs on chopping blocks, again

STURGIS — The Veterans Affairs hospital in Hot Springs is on the chopping blocks again and so is the one at Fort Meade.
In a confidential call today to employees, Rob McDivitt, VISN 23 director, outlined a plan to close the hospitals at Fort Meade and Hot Springs, turning them into clinics.
“These are their plans: they will turn the full-service VA hospitals in Fort Meade and Hot Springs into clinics; the Sioux Falls VA hospital will lose its emergency services; and the clinic in Wagner will completely close. Veterans in these areas will no longer have options and may have to drive hundreds of miles to obtain healthcare services. Tribal veterans, in particular, could lose their healthcare services entirely.
Official news from the VA was not announced; however, news from Gove. Kristi Noem as well as South Dakota’s Congressional delegation criticized the announcement.
Calls to numerous public affairs officials with the VA were not returned.
This is a breaking news story. See future editions of the Black Hills Pioneer to read continued coverage of the closure plans.
