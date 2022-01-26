Former Summerset mayor pleads guilty to filming woman without consent

SUMMERSET — The former mayor of Summerset, George J. Mandas, who pleaded guilty to filming a woman without her consent, has been dismissed as a consultant for the city of Summerset.
Mandas, served as mayor from May 2012 to April 2019, was arrested in November on one count of unauthorized eavesdropping and one count of taking photos or video without consent.
A plea deal reached between Mandas and the state in December resulted in the state dropping the eavesdropping charge in exchange for a guilty plea on the other charge.
Mandas, 56, pleaded guilty in Fourth Circuit Court to “using a device to photograph or visually record another person without clothing or under or through the clothing” without consent with the “intention to self-gratify, harass, or embarrass and invade the privacy,” according to court records.
Mandas was sentenced to 60 days in jail — all suspended — provided he doesn’t violate the law in the next year and pays all court costs and fines.
In May, the Summerset City Commission unanimously voted to approve the former mayor as a city consultant for matters related to development, planning and zoning, and continued to do so on an as-needed basis.
But, after hearing about the legal action against Mandas, current Summerset Mayor Melanie Torno said she had individual conversations with every commissioner on Friday, Jan. 21.
In a news release issued by the city on its Facebook page Sunday, Torno said she received a call from Mandas later on Jan. 21.
“It was a brief discussion regarding his position with the city and that the commission would be making a decision on this matter,” she said.
Torno called a special meeting regarding personnel issues to be scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23.
According to Torno, Mandas submitted his official resignation from his consulting position with the city of Summerset on the morning of Saturday Jan. 22. At the meeting Sunday, the commission voted to accept Mandas’ resignation.
“It is the expectation of, and from the city of Summerset that our elected officials, appointed officials, and our city employees to have a high standard of character and integrity, as stated in our employee handbook and Summerset Code of Ethics,” Torno said. “The commission was deeply saddened for the victim and surprised to learn about the recent legal action regarding Mr. Mandas. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved and impacted in that situation.”
The complaint against Mandas was filed on Nov. 5. It stems from an incident in September and early October 2021 after a dog sitter/house sitter and her friend agreed to stay at the Mandas’ residence in Piedmont. During that time, they found a camera in the master bathroom.
The camera actually looked like a USB charger which was plugged into an outlet in the bathroom. The camera was pointed toward the bathtub.
When she found the camera, the sitter took it, then texted Mandas’ wife and said she no longer felt comfortable watching the dog or the house.
Two days later, the sitter met with Rapid City Police, reported the incident and gave them the hidden camera charger. Officer Matthew Almeida applied for a search warrant to access data on the device which was granted.
Videos and still shots on the camera were of the Mandas’ kitchen and bathroom. At least one of the bathroom shots was of the sitter taking her underwear and bra off before getting into the bathtub.
In a letter by the victim submitted to Fourth Circuit Magistrate Court Judge Chad Callahan it stated the Mandas and his wife “were very encouraging” for her to use their master bathroom while staying in the house and failed to mention the recording device.
Later, when confronted about with the camera charger and evidence, Mandas told police he didn’t know it was a camera and that he had plugged it into an outlet in the bathroom to charge a makeup mirror for his wife.
In his plea affidavit, Mandas later said he deeply regretted what happened calling it an enormous and momentary lapse of judgement on his part. He also said he had accepted responsibility for his actions and has been participating in counseling on a weekly basis since the incident happened.
Mandas’ affidavit also said he was employed as the fire chief for the Veteran’s Affairs in Sturgis and had spent 32 years as a firefighter.
“I am asking the court fashion a sentence in such a manner that continues the path I have been on my entire life in regard to community activity and involvement and not have this define who I am as a person,” Mandas said in the affidavit.
The victim also stated in her letter to the court that she wanted to do whatever she could to make sure Mandas was never able to do something like this again.
“To have this happen to you is a horrible, invasive, vulnerable, and dirty feeling that you must live with,” she wrote. “He should have some kind of consequence for this and for affecting my trust in others.”
The victim encouraged the court not to give Mandas a suspended imposition of sentence which has the effect of essentially taking away the conviction if all the requirements of the court are met.
“I feel there is enough action on his part that I am not the only person he has recorded and having this case appear on his record could prevent others from being in my position,” the victim wrote.
