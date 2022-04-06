Former Spearfish man guilty of first-degree rape of a child

DEADWOOD — A 43-year-old man was found guilty by a Lawrence County jury of raping a child younger than 13.
The verdict was reached Friday following a five-day trial before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse that began March 28.
Scott Martin Rudloff, formerly of Spearfish, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree rape of a child younger than 13 by a jury consisting of four men and eight women that deliberated four hours before handing down a verdict.
“I think justice was served,” said Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald. “He’s facing life imprisonment.”
The crime is a Class C felony punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison per count.
The rapes occurred in Lawrence County between June and November 2015 when the victim was 11 and 12, while the family lived in Spearfish. Rudloff was 37 at the time the rapes occurred.
The sexual abuse was first disclosed to law enforcement in November 2019, when the family was living in Beaverton, Ore.
“The event that caused the sexual abuse to be disclosed to law enforcement was when the teenage victim caught Rudloff sexually abusing a younger sibling,” Fitzgerald said. “The teenager then disclosed to the mother that the teenager had also been raped repeatedly by the defendant.”
The Washington County Oregon Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter in November 2019 and later sent their investigative file to the Spearfish Police Department for a follow-up investigation.
Rudloff was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 15, 2020 and was originally charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13.
The fourth charge, in regard to an alleged second victim, was dismissed before the trial began in Deadwood.
A trial is scheduled to begin on April 28 in Washington County, Ore., on the charges stemming from sexual abuse of the victim’s younger sibling, who was 12 when the disclosure was made in the state of Oregon, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald, who prosecuted the case, said rape of a child younger than than 13 years of age, under South Dakota law, has no statute of limitations.
Fitzgerald credited the jury for understanding the complexities of the evidence and the delays that were encountered, as typically, sexually abused children do not immediately disclose the crime. Additionally, COVID-19 delayed the trial for more than one year.
Additional information filed in the case by Fitzgerald shows that Rudloff was previously convicted of felony marijuana possession, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, Dec. 7, 2012 in Aurora County South Dakota.
Comer revoked Rudloff’s bond following Friday’s guilty verdicts and Rudloff remains in the Lawrence County Jail in Deadwood.
He is due back in court at July 7 for sentencing.
