Former Pennington Co. sheriff deputy, BHSU student killed during traffic stop

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver shot and killed a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop before running into some nearby woods and killing himself, authorities said Sunday.
During a conversation about field sobriety tests, Jeremiah Johnson was “evasive,” drew a handgun and shot St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis, the state Department of Justice said.
“After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area,” the agency said.
People in another vehicle began lifesaving measures Saturday, but Leising, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
An hour after the shooting, an officer heard a gunshot in the woods and saw Johnson, 34, fall to the ground, investigators said.
Leising was hired by St. Croix County in 2022 after she spent approximately two years working for the sheriff’s office in Pennington County, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.
“Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county.” Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said, “Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”
Leising served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office from February 2020 until January 2022. In the last five months with the PCSO, Leising was a Contract Deputy in Hill City. She attended Black Hills State University where she played for the women’s golf team.
Leising’s body was being escorted by police back to Wisconsin from the medical examiner’s office in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched,” Knudson said.
