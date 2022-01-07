Former BHSU president dies

SPEARFISH — A former president at Black Hills State University has passed away.
Clifford Trump, who served as president from 1985 to 1994, died this week, said Steve Meeker, Vice President for University Advancement.
Trump, the seventh president of the institution, oversaw the 1989 transition from Black Hills State College to Black Hills State University.
During his tenure the university constructed the campus apartments, and he helped guide the university through tough accreditation standards amid record-breaking growth, Meeker said.
