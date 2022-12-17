SPEARFISH — Tell Charles Janssen to “Take a hike,” and the one-time Black Hills State University athlete would respond, “With pleasure.”
Janssen hiked the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, and Continental Divide Trail within one calendar year. The 34-year-old resident of Chico, Calif., was the 13th individual to achieve the feat known as the Calendar Year Triple Crown.
He spent his junior year (2008-09) at Black Hills State and competed on the men’s cross country and track teams.
The Appalachian Trail spans 2,194.3 miles and spans the East Coast from Georgia to Maine. Janssen hiked this distance in a total of 88 days despite encountering blizzards in Shenandoah National Park plus 6 ½ inches of rain during a 30-to-36-hour deluge in northern Georgia.
Hiking distance on the Pacific Crest Trail spans 2,653.7 miles and reaches 14 states from Georgia to Maine, as well as the Western states of California, Oregon, and Washington from the U.S./Mexico border to the U.S./Canada border. It took Janssen 98 days to complete the course, with snowpack causing some issues.
Janssen’s Continental Divide Trail hike spanned 2,601 miles and took 91 days. He started at Glacier National Park in Montana and ended at the Crazy Crook Monument in New Mexico. Weather conditions included a rain-snow-hail combination for one week along the Wyoming-Colorado line.
Many factors contributed to the feat’s difficulty for Janssen, who has been an avid hiker for the past 10 years.
“You’re doing it all on trail, and you have more than 1.2 million feet of vert (vertical feet of climbing),” Janssen said. “You’re covering over 7,500 miles, and there’s weather windows to hit.”
Janssen first hiked the Appalachian Trail in 2012, which is where his hiking interest really began. He reflected on that experience and considered the feasibility of hiking all three trails, which only a few individuals had done at that time.
Brian Robinson was the first to accomplish this feat in 2001. No one else had attempted this until 2012, Janssen said.
Contemplation, legwork and planning over the next nine years convinced Janssen the feat was possible. He credited that preparation for helping him reach the proverbial finish line.
Hiking gear included a sleeping pack, micro spikes, a sleeping bag, and clothing for every possible weather condition. Janssen also carried food supplies of three to five days at a time, along with four liters of water carrying capacity.
Daily efforts required Janssen to hike more than 30 miles. He went through 15 pairs of shoes and three pairs of socks.
Janssn started the Appalachian Trail on Feb. 3. He had to hike this trail in two segments, having to do likewise on the Pacific Crest Trail. The Continental Divide Trail was done in one segment.
“I ran into conditions that were not either conducive to maintaining a high mileage-per-day pace, or the trail wasn’t passable because of heavy snowpack,” Janssen said of the decision to split trails into two segments.
Janssen spent 71 days on the Appalachian Trail before heavy snow forced him to transition in New Hampshire.
He took two transition days to change his gear. Hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail started at the U.S./Mexico border lasted 56 days. Heavy snowpack in southern Oregon and northern California spurred another transition.
Janssen returned to the Appalachian Trail to finish the remaining 17 days, finishing on June 29. One transition day preceded his return to the Pacific Crest Trail; that hike ended 42 days later on Aug. 12.
He was in COVID quarantine for seven days during that 42-day stretch.
Janssen started the Continental Divide Trail hike Aug. 16 in Montana and finished 91 days later, on Nov. 15.
“I felt like I could thrive,” Janssen said in describing hiking’s appeal to him. “It’s not running, but I’ve been an outdoor enthusiast my entire life.”
Janssen said everything is dependent on the hiker, and an individual tries to establish physical and psychological limits.
Being away from his wife, along with weather and logistics, pose the biggest challenges for Janssen.
“You definitely get this amazing degree of autonomy and freedom when you’re on the trail,” Janssen said. “It gets us in touch with something that we have really been divorced from in modern society.”
Janssen noted humans have traveled on foot for thousands of years. He said hiking helps a person get in touch with nature and the earth.
He experiences a huge endorphin boost each day and said sunsets and nature help a person to reset the mind.
“The community is great, whether it’s the online community or people you meet along the way,” Janssen said. “Everyone is super, super supportive.”
Janssen has also hiked the Centennial Trail, Mickelson Trail, Colorado Trail, and others in the United States. He also hiked trails in nations like Italy, Switzerland, France, Albania, Montenegro, and Kosovo.
He is unsure of his future hiking plans but said he would like to hike the Arizona Trail and Pacific Northwest Trail, which are shorter than what he has experienced.
