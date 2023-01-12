Fork Real Café receives Community Service Award

Fork Real Community Café founders Dave and Rhonda Pearcy received the South Dakota Retailers Association Community Service Award. Courtesy photo

PIERRE— The South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) has recognized the Fork Real Cafe in Rapid City with its annual Community Service Award.

Presented during a legislative reception and awards ceremony Monday in Pierre, the award recognizes a business that goes above and beyond to give back to the residents of the community it serves.

