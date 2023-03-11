NORTHERN HILLS — The 30-day input period on the Black Hills National Forest’s Chimera Fuels Reduction Project draft environmental assessment opened Thursday.
“The area where the project would be located was identified in the Forest Service 10-year wildland fire strategy, which was released in 2022, right before the summer,” said Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel. “The area that is within the Chimera Project was identified as one of the top 10 priority fire sheds for this Forest Service region, the Rocky Mountain region. So, this was from a national look.”
The project area is located east of Lead-Deadwood and south of Sturgis, encompassing the Boulder Canyon, Galena, and Vanocker Canyon areas and encompasses 55,159 acres, including 15,942 acres of private land.
Kozel said it is important to address the fire hazard within that area.
“Because currently we estimate the area to be 70% high to very high fire hazard, due to the current vegetation condition,” Kozel said. “The importance of doing the project is to address that risk posed to the values in that project area. The entire area is a wildland urban interface because there’s so much private land within the project boundary that currently has various different kinds of structures, many primary and secondary residences, as well as power lines. There’s a water supply that’s in the project area. So there is a significant risk posed to that infrastructure because of the current vegetation conditions. If a fire were to start, with the right conditions, it could transition very quickly into a high intensity, high severity wildfire.”
Major geographical features located within the project area include Vanocker Canyon, Deadman Mountain, Dome Mountain, Crook Mountain, Veterans Peak, and Strawberry Ridge.
Kozel said there are two alternatives within the draft environmental assessment.
“One with more landscape than the other, has different outcomes for the various different resources,” Kozel said. “One alternative addresses the fire hazard much more complete than the other. And people need to weigh in their thoughts and opinions on those two different alternatives and their outcomes. We value peoples’ input.”
A scoping meeting held in Sturgis just over one year ago was well-attended.
“We gleaned much information from the homeowners and the people that reside within that project area,” Kozel said. “It was a very good meeting. We learned a lot. We made a lot of contacts with private landowners that were concerned about fire hazard in there, adjacent to them on National Forest Service land, as well as on their lands, too, to begin a dialogue with the agencies on potential treatment areas and access to more completely address the fire risk on the landscape level. As we all know, fire doesn’t care who owns what property, It’s a concern of landscape. By working together with the Forest Service and private landowners, we can make a difference in that landscape in terms of wildland fire risk.”
Kozel said that while a solid start-date on the project depends on the public comment received and addressed during this period,
“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “We anticipate beginning to implement the project full-scale sometime this summer, depending upon the complexity of the comments that we need to address.”
Project posts will be likely be put out the mid to latter part of the summer.
“Commercial timber sales, we’ll probably be looking at thinning projects of non-commercial material, probably fall that may be implemented late fall or winter, next spring sometime,” Kozel said.
The comment period on the Chimera Fuels Reduction Project ends April 7.
“Comments do help. Especially those that are substantive in nature. If somebody has an idea of how to do something better, or if private landowners are seeking treatment to their land, if they have potential temporary access for us to access those lands easier, please bring those comments,” Kozel said.
