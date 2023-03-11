Forest Service taking input on Chimera Fuels Reduction Project .jpg

Forest Service lands surrounding Pillar Peak are part of the Chimera Fuels Reduction program, set for a mid to late summer implementation.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

NORTHERN HILLS — The 30-day input period on the Black Hills National Forest’s Chimera Fuels Reduction Project draft environmental assessment opened Thursday.

“The area where the project would be located was identified in the Forest Service 10-year wildland fire strategy, which was released in 2022, right before the summer,” said Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel. “The area that is within the Chimera Project was identified as one of the top 10 priority fire sheds for this Forest Service region, the Rocky Mountain region. So, this was from a national look.”

