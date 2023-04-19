By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — Officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are seeking public comment through June 20 and are hosting a public meeting 4-8 p.m. April 26 at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City on a requested withdrawal of land uses for the Black Hills National Forest.
If approved, the requested action would withdraw 20,574 acres of forest lands in the Pactola Reservoir – Rapid Creek Watershed in Pennington County mining activities up to 20 years, subject to valid existing rights.
The purpose of the requested withdrawal is to protect cultural and natural resources in the watershed that is the source of drinking water for Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base, and from the potential impacts of mineral exploration and development.
All who are interested in the stewardship of these lands and waters are invited to participate in the public meeting, where Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management staff will present information about the requested withdrawal and be on hand to answer questions for the duration of the meeting. Maps and other information will be available for viewing.
To comment on withdrawal
The public is encouraged to comment on the requested withdrawal. This comment period will serve as the scoping period for the environmental analysis process.
Comment stations will be available at this meeting for those who would like to submit an electronic comment for the official record.
Comments will be accepted for 90 days following the publication of the notice of withdrawal application in the Federal Register. The notice was published on March 21 and the comment period closes on June 20. Electronic comments may also be submitted to
Written comments may be submitted to Bryan Karchut, Black Hills National Forest, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730.
Comments sent by email will not be accepted.
For further information on the requested withdrawal, contact Elysia Retzlaff, project manager, at elysia.retzlaff@usda.gov or visit the project website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63876.
Information regarding the requested withdrawal will also be available at the Black Hills National Forest, Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, South Dakota 57730 and at the BLM Montana/Dakotas State Office, 5001 Southgate Drive, Billings, Montana 59101.
National Forest Advisory Board meeting today in Rapid City
The April meeting of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board (NFAB) is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. today at the Forest Service Mystic Ranger District Office, 8221 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City and is open to the public.
Topics on the meeting agenda include non-motorized recreation, recreation residence program, lands program, priority fire sheds, and Forest Plan Revision update.
The NFAB was established in 2003, consistent with the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972, to provide advice and recommendations to the Black Hills National Forest on a broad range of forest issues such as forest health, travel management, forest monitoring and evaluation, forest plan revisions or amendments, recreation fees, and site-specific projects having forest-wide implications.
